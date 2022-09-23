Fulton Dominates as Blue Wahoos Advance to Championship Series

September 23, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos celebrating victorious night

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos celebrating victorious night(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

Pensacola, Fla. - Dax Fulton struck out a career-high 13 batters over 6.0 scoreless innings as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos defeated the Montgomery Biscuits 1-0 in Game Three of the Southern League Division Series on Friday night.

Norel González delivered the only run of the evening with a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the eighth, and Thomas Jones saved the game with a tremendous catch at the center field wall in the bottom of the ninth to secure Pensacola's first ever trip to the Southern League Championship Series.

Fulton allowed only one hit over 6.0 innings as the Blue Wahoos pitching staff fanned a season-high 19 Biscuits batters. Chandler Jozwiak (W, 1-0) kept the game scoreless with 2.0 clean innings before Sean Reynolds (S, 1) worked around a two-out jam in the ninth.

Pensacola couldn't solve either Mason Montgomery or Evan McKendry, who combined for 6.0 scoreless innings in a tandem start for the Bsicuits. They finally built a threat in the eighth against Joe LaSorsa (L, 1-1), as Jones led off the inning with a double off the left field wall. Nasim Nuñez bunted him to third before González delivered the go-ahead RBI single to put Pensacola in front 1-0.

Reynolds got the first two outs in the ninth without issue, but allowed singles to Kyle Manzardo and Ronny Simon to keep the game alive for Montgomery. Pinch hitter Jordan Qsar lifted a 3-2 pitch deep to center field that sent Jones to the warning track before making the catch and crashing into the fence to end the game.

The Blue Wahoos claimed their only league title in 2017, when they earned a Southern League Co-Championship in a season shortened by Hurricane Irma. They will play the winner of the North Division semifinal, either Rocket City or Tennessee, in the best-of-three Southern League Championship Series beginning on Sunday.

First pitch of Game One of the Southern League Championship Series from Blue Wahoos Stadium on Sunday is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 4:00 on ESPN Pensacola 1330 AM/99.1 FM and WYCT 98.7-HD4 (radio) and MiLB.tv (streaming). For more information, visit bluewahoos.com or call the box office at (850) 934-8444.

