Trash Pandas' Pitching Silences Barons in 1-0 Win

Four Rocket City Trash Pandas pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout, dominating on the mound for a 1-0 victory over the Birmingham Barons on Saturday night in front of an energetic crowd of 6,374 at Toyota Field.

Making his final start of the regular season, Brett Kerry was dominant. He struck out a pair in the first, one in the second, and two more in the third in route to retiring the first nine hitters he faced. Following a leadoff single in the fourth, Kerry struck out the next three hitters he faced to keep the scoreless tie.

In the bottom of the fourth, Rocket City broke through. Zach Neto was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and advanced to second on a wild pickoff throw from Birmingham starter Andrew Dalquist (L, 0-2). Ryan Aguilar's ground out moved Neto to third. Kevin Maitan then lifted a deep fly ball to left, allowing Neto to slide home on a close play at the plate with the first run of the game.

Pitching with the lead, Kerry quickly dispatched the Barons in order in the fifth and did the same in the sixth to end his start. Over six terrific innings, Kerry (W, 5-7) allowed just one hit and walked none while striking out eight to earn his fifth win of the season and first in a starting role since May 31.

Sean McLaughlin was first out of the bullpen in the seventh and set the Barons down one, two, three with a fly out and a couple of strikeouts.

Ben Joyce was next into the game in the eighth and struck out the first two men he faced before a double from Wilfred Veras put the tying run in scoring position. Joyce worked through it by striking out D.J. Gladney to end the inning.

In the ninth, closer Eric Torres (S, 22) was his dominant self, getting three quick outs to finish the victory and earn the save. The save is his 22nd of the season, setting a new Angels Double-A record that was previously held by Jose Musset in 1993.

Maitan's sacrifice fly drove in the only run of the night while Whitefield went 2-for-4 from the leadoff spot for two of Rocket City's three hits. The pitching quartet of Kerry, McLaughlin, Joyce, and Torres combined to strike out 14 Barons in the win.

The Trash Pandas (81-56, 40-28 second half) wrap up the regular season in the series finale with the Barons (60-77, 29-39 second half) on Sunday afternoon. First pitch at Toyota Field is set for 2:35 p.m. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY 31.6, This TV.

Sunday is Fan Appreciation Day. All fans in attendance will be given a QR code to scan upon entry. Once the code is scanned, fans will be able to enter to win Trash Pandas memorabilia and other incredible prizes throughout the game. Sunday is also a special Ladies Day, where ladies will have the opportunity to win great prizes and all fans can enjoy $1 off canned wine, presented by Reeds Jewelers. Following the game, all kids are invited to run the bases, presented by The Yard Milkshake Bar.

