M-Braves Blanked by Biscuits 4-0

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves (61-74, 32-34) were blanked in a 4-0 loss to the Montgomery Biscuits (70-60, 42-26) in front of 3,919 fans on Saturday night at Trustmark Park.

The M-Braves will try to split the series in the final game of the 2022 season tomorrow. The M-Braves were held to two hits for the second straight night.

RHP Nolan Kingham worked around several innings of traffic in his five innings. He allowed two runs, one earned, and left five runners stranded in five innings. Kingham struck out five with no walks.

The Biscuits scored first with two runs in the second inning to lead 2-0.

The M-Braves' first hit came in the fifth inning. Riley Delgado punched a base hit up the middle, extending his on-base streak to 18 games. He has hit in 12 of the last 13 and has a six-game hit streak.

LHP Mason Montgomery tossed six shutout innings, allowing just one hit and one walk.

Arden Pabst doubled with two outs in the seventh inning, but a Cade Bunnell popout ended the threat. Justyn-Henry Malloy drew a walk in the ninth but was left stranded as the M-Braves were shutout for the second time in the series.

The final game of the season is on Sunday at Trustmark Park. A starter to be named will make the start for Mississippi against LHP John Doxakis (2-6, 5.31) for Montgomery. The first pitch is at 2:05 pm CT, with coverage starting at 1:50 pm CT on 103.9 WYAB, First Pitch App, and MiLB.tv.

