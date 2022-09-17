Abbott Shines in Lookouts' 6-1 Win

Lookouts starting pitcher Andrew Abbott (7-7) threw six shutout innings in the team's 6-1 victory over the Tennessee Smokies.

The southpaw worked quickly and effectively, recording three 1-2-3 innings. He only threw 72 pitches and in the month of September is 2-0 with 16 scoreless innings and 21 strikeouts.

Chattanooga jumped out to an early lead in the third inning on an RBI single by Jacob Hurtubise and a two-run hit by Elly De La Cruz. An inning later Christian Encarnacion-Strand belted a solo homer to make it 4-0.

James Free continued the Lookouts' offensive onslaught when he hit a two-run homer. Tennessee finally got on board in the top of the eighth, but Evan Kravetz went three innings to earn his second save.

Tomorrow is the last game of the season and the Lookouts are aiming to close the year out with their fourth straight win.

