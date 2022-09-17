Saturday, September 17 vs. Montgomery Biscuits: 6:05 PM: Trustmark Park

September 17, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release







Saturday, September 17, 2022 | 6:05 PM CT | Trustmark Park| Pearl, MS

Mississippi Braves (ATL) (61-73, 32-33, T-2nd SL South, -8.0) vs.

Montgomery Biscuits (TB) (69-60, 41-26, 1st SL South, +8.0)

Starting Pitchers: RHP Nolan Kingham (1-3, 6.43) vs. LHP Mason Montgomery (2-1, 2.79) Game #135 | 2nd Half #66 | Home Game #66

Today's Roster Moves

N/A

Today's Promotions:

Mega-Fireworks Show: The M-Braves & City of Pearl invite fans to the "Mega-Fireworks Show," the largest post-game fireworks show of the season, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi!

Negro Leagues Tribute Night: The M-Braves will don 1938 Atlanta Black Crackers home uniforms in partnership with Jackson State University. The Atlanta Black Crackers were members of the Southern Negro League and eventually the Negro American League. Game-worn jerseys will be available for bidding via silent auction during the game. All proceeds from the auction will benefit the JSU GAP Emergency and Student Scholarship Fund.

Chick-fil-A Family 4 Pack Night: Fans can purchase a pack of four field-level tickets with four Chick-fil-A meal vouchers for just $40, presented by Chick-fil-A!

TODAY'S GAME: The M-Braves continue a six-game series against the Montgomery Biscuits at Trustmark Park. This is the final series of the regular season. It's the final countdown.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Biscuits beat the M-Braves 4-1 to even the series at two games apiece. RHP Alan Rangel went 5.2 innings, allowing one run on three hits and three walks with six strikeouts. Both clubs failed to score in the first five innings of the game. The Biscuits broke through in the sixth with an RBI triple from Blake Hunt and an RBI single from Tyler Frank. Trailing 3-0, Milligan doubled and then scored on a groundout to make it 3-1. RHP Andrew Gross pitched the final two innings to hold onto the win and pick up his third save. The M-Braves were held to just two hits and struck out 16 times.

THE SLUGBAUER MAKING MISSISSIPPI HISTORY: 1B Drew Lugbauer has hit a club-record 46 career M-Braves home runs over two seasons. He hit 18 home runs in 2021 and leads the league with 28 in 2022. On Sept. 9 at Biloxi, he broke the franchise single-season home run record, surpassing Ernesto Mejia (2011) and Mike Hessman's (2001) single-season franchise record (26). Lugbauer set a club record with seven RBI on Saturday, July 2, at Biloxi.

- Lugbauer hit a walk-off three-run homer on July 8 vs. Pensacola and a walk-off single on June 3 vs. Montgomery. He is in the league's top 10 in...home runs (28, 1st), RBI (81, 1st), XBH (52, 2nd), walks (74, T-3rd), doubles (24, T-9th), and total bases (207, 2nd).

GIVE ME MO MORITZ: Andrew Moritz homered in back-to-back games on Tuesday and Wednesday for his first two long balls, logging four hits in each game. In the series, the outfielder went 9-for-18 with two homers, three doubles, five RBI, and seven runs. Moritz became the first M-Brave to log back-to-back four-hit games since Emerson Landoni had back-to-back five hits, July 12-13 at Chattanooga in 2015. His efforts earned him Southern League Player of the Week.

STRONG STARTING PITCHING: The M-Braves lost eight games in which the starting pitcher made it at least five innings (8/30-9/8), posting a 3.29 ERA (15 ER, 41.0 IP) over that span. The starting pitcher has gone at least five innings in 13 of the last 15 games.

THE GORDON MOBILE: RHP Tanner Gordon is 4-2 with a 3.00 ERA (11 ER/33.0 IP) over his last six starts. He has 34 strikeouts to seven walks over those starts. The right-hander's ERA has improved each month, highlighted by a 3-0 record and a 3.43 ERA over four starts in August.

DODDZY: Since his promotion on July 12, LHP Dylan Dodd is 2-4 with a 3.11 ERA in 46.1 innings over nine starts. Dodd posted a 2.08 ERA in four starts in August, going an unlucky 0-3. The left-hander has allowed no more than two runs in seven of nine starts with three quality starts.

INDY BALL: RHP Indigo Diaz has not allowed a run in his last 8.2 innings over nine outings. He has four walks to 12 strikeouts, starting on August 17. He is currently ranked as Atlanta's No. 30 prospect.

CALL HIM MR. MALLOY: In August, Justyn-Henry Malloy hit .301 with three home runs, eight doubles, 15 RBI, 20 walks, 20 runs, and .935 OPS. He shot up the most recent pros- pect rankings, jumping up 14 spots to No. 13 in the Braves MLB Pipeline Top 30. - Last week at Biloxi, the Georgia Tech product reached base 16 times. He went 8-for-22 with a home run, five RBI, and seven walks.

BIG BAD BUNNELL: Cade Bunnell is currently in his third stint with the M-Braves this season. In 42 games for Mississippi, he is batting .308 with eight home runs, 11 doubles, two triples, 32 RBI, 31 walks, and 1.009 OPS. Bunnell was a 40th-round pick in 2019 by Atlanta.

- Bunnell logged his first multi-homer game on August 25 at Birmingham, smashing a solo home run in the fourth and a three-run shot in the ninth. Since being promoted for a third time on August 10, he is batting .286 with six homers, 20 walks, 26 RBI, and a .949 OPS in 30 games.

TAKE 'EM TO THE DELI: INF Riley Delgado keeps on hitting, ranking 6th in the Southern League with a .272 batting average. He holds a 17-game on-base streak, the fourth longest active streak in the Southern League. He had an eight-game hit streak from 7/23-8/4 and an 11- game hit streak from 5/13-25.

M-BRAVES TO MLB IN 2022: OF Drew Waters (8/22), C Shea Langeliers (8/16), RHP Freddy Tarnok (8/16), INF Vaughn Grissom (8/10), INF Joey Meneses (WSH, 8/2), RHP William Woods (ATL, 4/27), RHP Bryce Elder (4/12), OF Michael Harris II (5/28 from MIS), and LHP Joey Wentz (DET, 5/11) as former M-Braves to make their MLB debut this season. In total, 160 have made their debuts, and 23 have been promoted directly from Mississippi since 2005.

THE COMEBACK KIDS: The M-Braves have come back in the eighth inning or later 10 times this season after just two such comebacks last season. Against the Barons, the M-Braves scored four of the final five runs to win an 11-inning thriller on August 27. On August 29, Bunnell smashed a game-winning grand slam in the ninth. On September 2, the M-Braves scored four runs in the eighth in a 9-7 comeback win over the Smokies.

Southern League Stories from September 17, 2022

