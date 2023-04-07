Trash Pandas, Lookouts Postponed Friday

April 7, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Friday night's game between the Rocket City Trash Pandas and Chattanooga Lookouts has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader at Toyota Field on Saturday, April 8. Both games will be seven-inning contests. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 4:05 p.m., while the second game will begin no earlier than 6:35 p.m.

Tickets for the game on April 8 are valid for both games of the doubleheader. All gates will open at 3 p.m. and the Trustmark VIP Gate will open at 2:30 p.m. After the second game, a stunning fireworks show will light up the sky above Toyota Field, presented by the Point Mallard Golf Course.

Tickets from Friday's game can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any future 2023 Rocket City Trash Pandas home game (excluding Wednesday night games), subject to availability. Tickets must be exchanged in person at the Wicks Family Foundation Ticket Office located at Toyota Field.

The Trash Pandas (0-1) wrap up their season-opening series against the Lookouts (1-0) with the doubleheader on Saturday afternoon. Josh Caray and Bryan Neece will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The games will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV.

