M-Braves' Bullpen Shines in 3-0 Loss to Shuckers on Opening Day

April 7, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release









PEARL, MS - The M-Braves bullpen combined for five scoreless innings, but the Mississippi Braves (0-1) fell 3-0 to the Biloxi Shuckers (1-0) on Opening Day at Trustmark Park.

The Shuckers scored all three runs in the first two innings off a sacrifice fly and a two-run single from Baseball America's top MLB prospect Jackson Chourio.

After struggling in the first two innings, RHP Roddery Muñoz retired six of his last seven batters faced to complete a four-inning start.

LHP Hayden Deal was the first out of the bullpen. The left-hander retired six in a row in two shutout innings of relief. Deal made 31 appearances for the M-Braves last season, posting a 4.12 ERA over 59.0 innings.

In his Double-A debut, RHP Alec Barger tossed a scoreless seventh inning to keep the score at 3-0. Barger made 38 appearances for High-A Rome last season.

RHP Victor Vodnik pitched a scoreless eighth inning with a pair of strikeouts. RHP Kyle Wilcox followed with a pair of strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning. The M-Braves pitching staff allowed just one hit after the first two innings.

Cade Bunnell recorded the first M-Braves hit in the seventh inning. The M-Braves picked up two more hits in the eighth but failed to bring a run across. The Shuckers pitching staff combined for 16 strikeouts.

Luke Waddell went 1-for-2 with two walks. Waddell played 41 games for the M-Braves in 2022 before going on the injured list for the remainder of the season. The Atlanta Braves drafted Waddell in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

The second game of the series is on Saturday at Trustmark Park. RHP Tanner Gordon makes the start for Mississippi against RHP Brandon Knarr for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:05 pm CT, with coverage starting at 5:50 pm CT on 102.1 The Box, First Pitch App, and MiLB.tv.

