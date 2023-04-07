Myers Strikes out 11, Chourio Tallies Multi-Hit Night in 3-0 Opening Day Win

PEARL, MS - Behind 5.2 no-hit innings from starter Tobias Myers, the Biloxi Shuckers shut out the Mississippi Braves in a 3-0 win on Friday night at Trustmark Park. The win marked the second straight Opening Day victory for the Shuckers and the sixth in franchise history.

The Shuckers scored early off M-Braves starter Roddery Muñoz, using two stolen bases from Tyler Black to help manufacture a run off a sacrifice fly from Zavier Warren that gave the Shuckers a 1-0 lead.

In the second, Jackson Chourio, fresh off being named the top prospect in baseball by Baseball America, lined a single to right that plated two. His single was part of a 2-4 night at the plate, his first multi-hit game in Double-A.

On the mound, Tobias Myers dominated in his first appearance with the Brewers organization. The righty allowed four baserunners over 5.2 no-hit innings with 11 strikeouts, the most since he struck out 12 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in 2021 as a member of the Montgomery Biscuits.

The no-hit bid made it as far as the seventh until Cade Bunnell beat out a groundball for an infield single.

After 2.1 scoreless innings from Justin Yeager and Ryan Middendorf, Abner Uribe pitched a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts to close out the win.

Myers (1-0) earned his first win as a Shucker while Uribe notched his first save. Muñoz (0-1) took the loss for the M-Braves.

The Shuckers and M-Braves will meet for game two of their three-game series tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. at Trustmark Park.

