Jackson Chourio Named Top Prospect by Baseball America

April 7, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers are proud to announce that outfielder Jackson Chourio has been named the top overall prospect by Baseball America. Chourio becomes the first Brewers' prospect to be named Baseball America's top prospect and is the highest-ranked Shuckers' player in franchise history.

In 2022, Chourio appeared in 99 games between Single-A Carolina, High-A Wisconsin and Biloxi. Between the three levels, he slashed .288/.342/.538 with 20 home runs, 75 RBI and 16 stolen bases. Following the season, he was named the Brewers' Minor League Player of the Year, the Carolina League's Most Valuable Player, honored with a Rawlings MiLB Gold Glove Award© in the outfield and named the 2022 Breakout Hitting Prospect by Baseball America.

The 19-year-old is set to become one of the youngest players in Double-A and is one of seven Brewers' Top-30 prospects on the Shuckers' Opening Day roster.

The Shuckers open the 2023 season on Friday, April 7 against the Mississippi Braves at Trustmark Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Individual tickets, group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com. The Shuckers return to MGM Park for their home opener on April 11 at 6:35 p.m. against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at MGM Park.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 7, 2023

Jackson Chourio Named Top Prospect by Baseball America - Biloxi Shuckers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.