Trash Pandas Jersey Auctions to Raise Funds for Local Charities

April 14, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







The Rocket City Trash Pandas are proud to unveil one of their biggest charity fundraisers for the 2023 season, specialty jersey auctions that will occur five times throughout the season.

For each jersey auction, Trash Pandas will wear specialty jerseys for various theme nights at Toyota Field. The autographed, game-worn jerseys will be auctioned online, with the proceeds being split between the Rocket City Trash Pandas Foundation and a local non-profit. Fans do not need to be present at Toyota Field in order to bid in the online jersey auction.

In 2022, the Trash Pandas raised over $100,000 through jersey auctions, benefitting several worthy organizations throughout North Alabama.

"After the success of jersey auctions in 2022, we are looking forward to doing even more in 2023 to give back to our local community," Trash Pandas Community Relations Director Maddison Kendrick said. "Jersey auctions are just one of many ways we help bring awareness to great causes in our area. We are excited to continue to positively impact our community."

The 2023 specialty jersey auction is below:

Thursday, May 4: Star Wars Jersey Auction benefitting the Miracle League of Madison

Saturday, May 20: Armed Forces Jersey Auction benefitting First Stop

Saturday, June 24: Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Jersey Auction benefitting Madison County Special Olympics

Wednesday, August 9: Space Night Jersey Auction benefitting the U.S. Space & Rocket Center Education Foundation

Friday, September 8: Huntsville Stars Throwback Jersey Auction benefitting Friends of Rescue, Inc.

The Trash Pandas Foundation is the non-profitable arm of the Rocket City organization, a 501c3 organization dedicated to educating and promoting healthy lifestyles through sport and to positively impact communities in the North Alabama region.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.