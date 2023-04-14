Barons Bullpen Bounces Back

April 14, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Birmingham Barons News Release







After a disappointing Home Opener for the Birmingham Barons, in which they lost 9-2 to the Rocket City Trash Pandas, they aimed to even the six-game series at one-apiece. The Barons always come into the games prepared and ready to compete, however there was a different energy coming from the dugout last night in a 3-2 victory in extra innings.

The players were ready to go from the first inning.

Starting right-handed pitcher Chase Solesky gave up a walk to Trash Pandas second-baseman Kyren Paris to bring one on in the first inning. Paris advanced to second on a fielder's choice, putting him in scoring position, with a chance for Rocket City to take another early lead. Third baseman Kevin Maitan, for Rocket City, sent a liner to shallow center field making Barons center-fielder Duke Ellis pounce on the ball as Paris was rounding third. Ellis sent the ball on a rope to throw him out at home plate.

Ellis' efforts sent the rest of the Barons, and the fans at Regions Field, to their feet, swinging momentum toward the home team early.

Rocket City didn't let the Barons celebrate the energy boost too long as designated hitter Tucker Flint hit a double to put the pressure on Solesky in the second. After advancing to third, Flint was brought home by first-baseman Ryan Aguilar, who hit a grounder that forced the to first.

The Trash Pandas were only able to nab the one run in the top of the second. The Barons energy did not waver, even though the opposition jumped on the scoreboard first. The energy was there for the home squad but action still needed to be taken.

Barons left-fielder Tyler Neslony knew that.

He showed action by sending a bullet to the glove of Aguilar, who could not handle it, and hustling his way to a double to get things going for the Barons. Neslony's shot came off the bat at 111 MPH, which was one of two that he had in last night's game.

With the energy mounting, Barons first-baseman Tyler Osik saw a pitch he liked and sent it to deep left-centerfield to swap places with Neslony, and knot up the game at one. Osik was an outstanding 3-for-5 last night with one RBI, aiding his third ranked .278 batting average amongst Barons hitters.

The response from Birmingham seemed to have given Solesky a level of comfort, as he was able to shove in the top of the third to end his night at 3.0 IP with only allowing two hits and a pair of strikeouts.

In the past couple of games, handing the ball to the bullpen has been a worrisome event. However, last night showed signs that things could be changing for the group. A collective of left-hander Austin Warner and right-hander Edgar Navarro shutout the Trash Pandas for the next five innings, respectively.

Warner finished his night with 3.0 IP, only allowing one hit coupled with three strikeouts. Navarro pitched one less inning, but showed the same level of dominance, only allowing one hit paired with two strikeouts.

The pitching was stellar for the home side, which freed up the Barons to hone in on their chances at the plate.

Barons second-baseman Moises Castillo was having a back-and-forth start to the game from the plate, nevertheless was making solid contact with the ball. That continued in the seventh, with no-one on, the Dominican Republic native sent a ball into the home run porch in left field, giving the Barons a 2-1 lead late in the game. Castillo would finish the game 2-for-4, double his hits thus far into the season.

Castillo's performance at the plate was splendid, however his defensive efforts were the real show. Even though it may not be on the stat sheet, the second-baseman was everywhere making plays in the shores of the outfield to making off-balanced side-arm throws to first.

With the lead Birmingham turned to left-hander Gil Luna for the ninth. Luna came into the game with a 0.00 ERA after striking out three in his one inning against the Smokies. The southpaw only gave up one hit in the ninth, it just so happened to be a triple to Flint, who would score on a deep sacrifice fly to Ellis in center-field.

The game now tied at two apiece, Birmingham had an opportunity to end it in regulation. However, that was not how the game was supposed to end.

In the top of the tenth, the right-handed Alex Mateo was tasked with keeping this game square. He did just that, striking out two and giving up zero hits or walks.

The Barons, with the second chance to end the game, did not take it for granted. With the bases juiced, after Rocket City initially walked designated hitter Yoelqui Céspedes and Neslony, up comes catcher Adam Hackenberg with two outs.

Hackenberg, with a chance to be the hero, looked unfazed. He saw himself into a 3-1 count, and buckled up for the fifth pitch of the at-bat. Hackenberg watched as the pitch drifted outside the strike zone, and took the pitch for ball four, and the ball game.

Now 2-3 on the season, and 1-1 against Rocket City, the Barons hope to build off this performance. Birmingham knew what area of the game they needed to improve upon, and they did so.

The magic city should know that this team is ready to make some noise this season, if they can couple performances like this together.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 14, 2023

Barons Bullpen Bounces Back - Birmingham Barons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.