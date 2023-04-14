Clementina, Waddell Promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett, Pabst Added from High-A Rome

Mississippi Braves C Hendrik Clementina and INF Luke Waddell

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves announced the following roster moves on Friday. C Hendrik Clementina and INF Luke Waddell have been promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett, while C Arden Pabst was reinstated from High-A Rome's Development List and transferred to Mississippi.

Clementina, 25, appeared in three games for the M-Braves this season, going 2-for-10 with a double. This will be Clementina's second stint with Gwinnett, being promoted to Triple-A on August 20 last season, appearing in 20 games for the Stripers. In parts of three seasons for the M-Braves, Clementina has a .230 batting average with 13 doubles, 19 home runs, and 55 RBI in 117 games.

The Willemstad, Curacao native was signed by Atlanta in 2021 and was originally signed by the LA Dodgers in 2013.

Waddell, 24, gets his first taste of Triple-A after playing in just 53 games at the Double-A level with Mississippi the past two seasons. Waddell was batting .364 (4-for-11) with a double, two runs, and a team-leading five RBI, two stolen bases, and seven walks. His .579 OBP was leading the Southern League through six games. In 41 games last season in Mississippi, the Georgia Tech product hit .272 with a .360 OBP, ten doubles, two home runs, and 29 RBI.

The Loveland, OH native was drafted by Atlanta in the fifth round of the 2021 draft out of Georgia Tech.

Pabst, 28, returns to Mississippi after seeing eight games on the field in Double-A last season. Pabst was efficient with two doubles, two home runs, and six RBI with a .296 batting average. Originally drafted by Pittsburgh in 2016, Pabst has played in 162 games at the Double-A level, posting a .198 batting average with 15 home runs and 64 RBI.

Atlanta signed the Los Angeles native on March 9, 2022, after five seasons in the Pirates organization. Like Waddell, Pabst played his college baseball at Georgia Tech.

The M-Braves continue their road series in Chattanooga on Friday night at AT&T Field,with the first pitch at 6:15 pm CT. Coverage begins at 6:00 pm on the new radio home of the M-Braves, 102.1 The Box.

