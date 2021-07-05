Trash Pandas Homestand Highlights: July 6-11

The Rocket City Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field for their six games from July 6-11 against the Montgomery Biscuits, Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays. The series features a Top Gun T-Shirt Giveaway, Space Night Jersey Auction, two fireworks shows, and a Sprocket Bobblehead Giveaway.

Tuesday, July 6 - Trash Pandas vs. Montgomery Biscuits

Game Time: First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 5 p.m.

T-Shirt Giveaway: 2,500 adults age 18 and older through the Toyota Field gates will receive a limited edition Top Gun themed-shirt, presented by Conchin, Cole, Jordan & Sherrod.

Ladies Night: Ladies will have the opportunity to win great prizes and all fans can enjoy $1 off canned wine, sponsored by Reeds Jewelers.

Launch A Ball: Following the game, fans can participate in Launch A Ball for a chance to win great prizes. Tennis balls will be available for purchase at guest services.

Broadcast: Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV.

Wednesday, July 7 - Trash Pandas vs. Montgomery Biscuits

Game Time: First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 5 p.m.

Dog Day: Fans can bring their furry friends to Toyota Field and sit with them on the Budweiser Berm. A $1 donation per dog is requested, benefitting Felines and Canines Rescue Center.

Dog Chew Toy Giveaway: 500 dogs through the Pepsi gates will receive a Dog Chew Toy, also sponsored by Felines and Canines Rescue Center.

Player of the Month Ceremony: Prior to the game, the Trash Pandas will present first baseman David MacKinnon with the MAG Aerospace Player of the Month Award.

Launch A Ball: Following the game, fans can participate in Launch A Ball for a chance to win great prizes. Tennis balls will be available for purchase at guest services.

Broadcast: Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV.

Thursday, July 8 - Trash Pandas vs. Montgomery Biscuits

Game Time: First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. All gates will open at 5 p.m. VIP Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Sunglasses Giveaway: 2,500 adults age 18 and older through the Toyota Field gates will receive a pair of sunglasses, presented by Bill Penney Toyota.

Happy Hour: From 5-7 p.m., fans can enjoy $3 domestic drafts at the Inline Electric Rock Porch and Bill Penney Toyota Plaza. Dusty French will also be performing at the Rock Porch prior to first pitch.

Burgers & Buds Thursday: Fans can get a burger and a Bud or Bud Light for just $10, available at Dumpster Dive, Gravity Grille, or All-Stars concession stands.

Launch A Ball: Following the game, fans can participate in Launch A Ball for a chance to win great prizes. Tennis balls will be available for purchase at guest services.

Broadcast: Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV.

Friday, July 9 - Trash Pandas vs. Montgomery Biscuits

Game Time: First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 5 p.m.

Friday Night Fireworks: Following the game, fireworks will light up the Rocket City sky, presented by Lockheed Martin.

Jersey Auction: The Trash Pandas will be wearing specialty Space themed jerseys for Friday's game. Fans can bid on game worn, autographed jerseys from the Trash Pandas throughout the game by texting 'space' to 76278 and by visiting space.givesmart.com. The jersey auction will conclude at the end of the seventh inning. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the US Space & Rocket Center Education Foundation.

Broadcast: Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV.

Saturday, July 10 - Trash Pandas vs. Montgomery Biscuits

Game Time: First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 5 p.m.

Saturday Night Fireworks: Following the game, fireworks will light up the Rocket City sky, presented by Chick-fil-A.

Chick-fil-A: Fans will have the opportunity to purchase Chick-fil-A chicken sandwiches and fries from one of two locations on the concourse. In addition, Chick-fil-A will be running contests throughout the game where fans can win a voucher for free Chick-fil-A for a year.

Broadcast: Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV.

Sunday, July 11 - Trash Pandas vs. Montgomery Biscuits

Game Time: First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 5 p.m.

Bobblehead Giveaway: 1,500 kids age 12 and under through the Toyota Field gates will receive a limited edition bobblehead of Sprocket in his signature "To The Moon" pose, presented by Lexus of Huntsville.

Launch A Ball: Following the game, fans can participate in Launch A Ball for a chance to win great prizes. Tennis balls will be available for purchase at guest services.

Kids Run The Bases: All kids are invited to run the bases after the game. Be sure to listen for an in-stadium announcement prompting those interested to line up at the designated location.

Broadcast: Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV.

*All promotions are subject to change at any time, and certain promotions are weather permitting.

