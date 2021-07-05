Jake Eder Selected to 2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game

Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Jake Eder

PENSACOLA, FL - Starting pitcher Jake Eder has been selected to represent the Miami Marlins and Pensacola Blue Wahoos at the 2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Coors Field in Denver on July 11 during Major League Baseball's All-Star Weekend.

Eder has dominated the Double-A South in his professional debut season, leading the league in ERA (1.03), opponent average (.151), and WHIP (0.91) and ranking second in strikeouts (76). A fourth-round selection in the 2020 MLB Draft from Vanderbilt, Eder ranks as the Marlins #23 prospect by MLB Pipeline.

The Pensacola lefty will join teammate Max Meyer at the Futures Game. Meyer, the Marlins #3 prospect, ranks second in the Double-A South in ERA behind Eder (1.67).

Eder will join the National League prospect squad in the place of Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Roansy Contreras, who will not participate in the game due to an injury.

The SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, an annual All-Star weekend showcase of the game's best Minor League stars, will pit top prospects from National League and American League teams in a seven-inning game. Fans can watch the SiriusXM Future Game on MLB Network and on MLB.com at 2:00 PM CT on Sunday, July 11.

