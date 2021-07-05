Rijo, Hoekstra Named Farm Bureau Player & Pitcher of the Week

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves and Farm Bureau and excited to announce that infielder Wendell Rijo and pitcher Kurt Hoekstra are the Farm Bureau Pitcher and Player of the Week.

Rijo, 25, takes home his second-straight Player of the Week award, and third this season after leading the M-Braves offensively batting .389 (7-for-18) with a double, two home runs, five RBI, four walks, six runs, .522 OBP, and 1.300 OPS. Over Rijo's last nine games, he has five home runs, two doubles, 10 RBI, 11 runs scored, six walks, three stolen bases, .364 batting average, .475 OBP, and 1.354 OPS.

Rijo was selected by the Braves in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 Draft in December 2019, from the New York Yankees. This is the Dominican native's eighth professional season and was originally signed by the Boston Red Sox in 2013. The Braves are Rijo's fourth organization, having spent time with the Red Sox, Brewers, and Yankees.

Hoekstra, 28, made two scoreless appearances this past week in Montgomery, striking out five and walking one over 3.0 innings pitched. The Cedar Rapids, MI native hasn't allowed a run over his last seven appearances and 7.2 innings pitched, going 2-0 with one save, nine strikeouts, seven walks, and has held the opposition to a .087 batting average.

Hoekstra is 3-0 with a 2.63 ERA over 11 appearances this season, earning his third win in last Tuesday's 7-6 win at Montgomery. Hoekstra was Atlanta's 21st round selection in 2015 out of Western Michigan and is in his sixth professional season.

The M-Braves (32-22) return to action on Tuesday night, following Monday's off day, and will take on the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (33-21) at Trustmark Park. The two teams feature the best records in the Double-A South. The first pitch on Tuesday night is 6:35 pm, with coverage on 103.9 WYAB, mississippibraves.com, and MiLB.TV

