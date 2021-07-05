M-Braves Welcome Tennessee Smokies to Trustmark Park this Week

PEARL, MS - The top two teams in the Double-A South, the M-Braves (32-22) and Pensacola Blue Wahoos (33-21) (MIA), battle this week at Trustmark Park, beginning on Tuesday, July 6. The homestand features Bark in the Park, 12:05 matinee game on Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday and Southern Miss Night, Floppy Cap Giveaway, Fireworks and Country Western Night, and Easter Egg Hunt!

Tuesday, July 6 vs. Pensacola | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

Bark in the Park: The M-Braves host Bark in the Park, presented by Hollywood Feed! Dogs are welcome to take in the M-Braves game (humans must pay, dogs get in free). Waiver - All dogs are required to have a waiver signed by their owners before entering.

Craft Beer Specials: Enjoy Craft Beer Specials from local breweries each Tuesday in the Farm Bureau Grill & Outdoor Patio.

Mississippi Therapy Animals Appearance: A pair of Mississippi Therapy Animals will be on hand to visit with fans. Joining us will be Cutie Patootie the Coatimundi and Peanut Butter the Hedge Hog.

Pitching Probables: RHP Spencer Strider (0-1, 5.40) vs. RHP Edward Cabrera (1-0, 1.17)

Wednesday, July 7 vs. Pensacola | 12:05 pm | Gates Open at 11:00 am

Camp Day Matinee: The only midweek matinee of the season features camp groups in certain sections of the ballpark. Take a long lunch break and enjoy some day baseball!

First Responders Day: All First Responders (Military/Veterans/Fire/Police) and Healthcare workers receive FREE ADMISSION each Wednesday home game at Trustmark Park. Just show your work badge at the box office. AMR presents first Responders Day

Join Us 4 a Jackson: Every Wednesday, "Join Us 4 A Jackson" and let $20 get you (4) Field Level Tickets and (4) 16 oz. Fountain Drinks! Additional tickets may be purchased for just $5.

Pitching Probablies: LHP Hayden Deal (1-2, 3.83) vs. LHP Jake Eder (3-2, 1.03)

Thursday, July 8 vs. Pensacola | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

Thirsty Thursday: Join the M-Braves for Thirsty Thursday with 16 oz beer or fountain drinks for only $2 at every Thursday home game in 2021 for fans 21 & older.

Southern Miss Night: #SMTTT! Wear your Southern Miss attire and receive $5 admission at the Trustmark Park box office. College Nights are presented by Farm Bureau Insurance.

Trivia in the Farm Bureau Grill: Check out the coolest spot in Trustmark Park and from 6-7, enjoy trivia from Central MS Trivia. Get your seat for you and your team. Trivia is 100% FREE to play; all you have to do is purchase any ticket. Win great prizes like suite nights and much more!

RUNable $5 5K for Gallant Hearts Guide Dog Center: RUNable hosts a $5 5K on the second or third Thursday of every month, April - September, and then we donate 100% of the money raised to a different local cause! For more info visit www.RUNable.life.

Pitching Probables: RHP Odalvi Javier (4-2, 2.64) vs. RHP Jeff Lindgren (2-4, 4.73)

Friday, July 9 vs. Pensacola | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

M-Braves Floppy Cap Giveaway: The first 1,000 adults (21+) will receive a Mississippi Braves Floppy Cap, presented By Budweiser.

Kids Run The Bases: Kids, 14-and-under will have the opportunity to run the bases after every Friday and Sunday home game at Trustmark Park, presented by Game on Wheels.

Trustmark's $10,000 Dash For Cash: After each Friday home game, fans can register for the chance to snag cold hard cash. Then, ten lucky fans will have 1:00 to snag as much of the $10K spread out all over the outfield.

Pitching Probables: RHP AJ Puckett (1-4, 3.15) vs. LHP Will Stewart (3-4, 4.53)

Saturday, July 10 vs. Pensacola | 6:05 pm | Gates Open at 5:00 pm

Country Western Night: Come for a boot-scootin' good time as we celebrate Country Western themes throughout the night

Post-Game Fireworks: Stay after the game for another exciting Post-Game Fireworks Show, presented by Watkins Construction!

Pitching Probables: RHP Bryce Elder (Today) vs. TBA

Sunday, July 11 vs. Pensacola | 2:05 pm | Gates Open at 1:00 pm

Easter in July: The M-Braves are celebrating Easter in July with a pregame Easter Egg Hunt for the kids, beginning at 1:30 pm!

Sunday Family Funday: Enjoy matinee baseball every Sunday at Trustmark Park and take advantage of fun activities for the entire family. Kids 14-and-under will have the opportunity to run the bases after the game, presented by Game on Wheels.

Pitching Probables: RHP Spencer Strider (0-1, 5.40) vs. RHP Edward Cabrera (1-0, 1.17)

Did You Know? The Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Mississippi Braves have been in first, or second place in the South Division of the Double-A South since May 25. Since May 19, the M-Braves have the fourth-best record in minor league baseball at 28-14.

Players to Watch:

Marlins Top-30 Prospects (MLB.com) for the Blue Wahoos:Â OF JJ Bleday (2), RHP Edward Cabrera (4), OF Peyton Burdick (11), OF Jerar Encarnacion (20), and LHP Jake Eder (23),

Cabrera is scheduled to pitch twice in the series (Tuesday/Sunday), and is 3-0 with a 1.14 ERA, 19 strikeouts, four walks since his promotion to Pensacola in June. The hard-thrower is not only the fourth-best prospect for the Marlins but the No. 51 prospect in all of baseball

Burdick has been scorching hot at the plate for Pensacola and is tied for the league-lead with 13 home runs. The former third-round pick by the Marlins out of Wright State is running away with the league-lead for extra-base hits with 26.

Braves Top-30 Prospects (MLB.com) for the M-Braves: C Shea Langeliers (3), SS Braden Shewmake (4), RHP Bryce Elder (11), OF Trey Harris (13), RHP Victor Vodnik (14, IL) RHP Daysbel Hernandez (16), 1B Greyson Jenista (18), 3B CJ Alexander (19), RHP Spencer Strider (20), and OF Justin Dean (26).

Strider will match up against Cabrera on Tuesday, and Thursday, and is coming off his first two Double-A starts, looking for his first win. The fourth-rounder in 2020 out of Clemson has incredible numbers overall this season between Augusta, Rome, and Mississippi, posting a 2.35 ERA over nine starts with 69 strikeouts, 15 walks in 38.1 innings pitched.

Elder is set to make his first Trustmark Park start on Saturday, and was the Braves' fifth-round selection in 2020. The right-hander out of Texas made his first two Double-A starts in Montgomery.

Shewmake had a slow start to his 2021 season, but over his last 16 games heading into Sunday's contest in Montgomery, the former first-rounder out of Texas A&M was batting .350 with nine extra, and 15 RBI.

Tickets may be purchased HERE, or by calling 888-BRAVES4 or stopping by the Trustmark Park box office Monday through Friday, 9 am to 5 pm.

