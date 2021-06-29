Trash Pandas Drop Opener in Tennessee 4-2

KODAK, Tennessee - After jumping ahead early, the Rocket City Trash Pandas couldn't produce at the plate late in the game in a 4-2 loss to the Tennessee Smokies in the opener of their six-game series on Tuesday night at Smokies Stadium.

For the fifth consecutive game, the Trash Pandas staked their starter to a lead in the top of the first. Orlando Martinez reached with a two-out walk against Tennessee starter Cam Sanders. David MacKinnon followed with a two-run blast to straight away center field for his third home run in as many games and sixth of the season to put the visitors ahead by a pair.

The Smokies cut their early deficit in half on a solo home run from Christopher Morel off Rocket City starter Boomer Biegalski to make it a 2-1 ballgame.

From there, Sanders and Biegalski traded zeroes until the bottom of the fifth.

In that frame, Zach Davis reached on a one-out single and advanced to second on a balk. Two hitters later, Morel drove Davis home from second with a single to left. Rocket City then turned to Adrian Almeida out of the bullpen. But the lefty gave up a single to Carlos Sepulveda, allowing Morel to score from second with the go-ahead run.

Making his third start of the season, Biegalski (L, 2-3) gave up three earned runs on three hits with three walks and six strikeouts. He suffered his third loss of the season.

Pitching with the lead, Tennessee reliever Brandon Hughes worked around leadoff walks in both the sixth and seventh to keep the lead intact. Ethan Roberts issued a two-out walk to MacKinnon but induced a ground out from Ibandel Isabel to get through the eighth.

In the ninth, Smokies closer Cayne Ueckert (S, 2) retired the Trash Pandas in order to finish the win and earn the save. Sanders (W, 1-3) earned the win after giving up two runs on two hits with four walks and four strikeouts.

Almeida pitched 2.0 scoreless innings to keep the deficit at one run for the Trash Pandas. Making his Rocket City debut after signing with the Angels last week, Luke Leftwich gave up a run in the eighth as the Smokies doubled their lead to 4-2.

Offensively, MacKinnon reached base in all four of his plate appearances by producing both of Rocket City's hits with the home run and a single, as well as a pair of walks.

The Trash Pandas (25-23) continue their series against the Smokies (17-30) on Wednesday night. First pitch at Smokies Stadium is set for 6 p.m. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio.

