M-Braves Nip Biscuits, 7-6

June 29, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release







MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Biscuits (22-25) squandered a pair of three-run leads and dropped a tough one to the first-place Mississippi Braves (30-19), 7-6, in Tuesday night's series opener at Riverwalk Stadium.

Peyton Battenfield made his third Double-A start and retired the first four batters he faced before allowing a one-out single to Braden Shewmake in the second. Xavier Edwards drew a one-out walk, stole second, reached third on an error, and scored the game's first run on a Bryce Elder wild pitch to make it 1-0 Biscuits in the bottom of the first. RBI-singles from Ruben Cardenas and Jim Haley tripled that lead to 3-0 later in the inning.

Battenfield's consecutive scoreless inning streak to begin his Double-A career would end at 13.1 after the M-Braves scored their first run of the game on an Edwards throwing error from second to first on a double play attempt. Shea Langeliers then hit a 462-foot home run off the videoboard in left-center to make it a 3-2 game.

Jim Haley would score on a strike-them-out-throw-them-out double play of Ford Proctor and Moises Gomez to make it 4-2 in the fourth, before Greyson Jenista's towering solo homer to left in the fifth made it a one-run game again at 4-3.

The Biscuits would try to pull away in the bottom of the fifth with Miles Mastrobuoni's RBI-triple and Jonathan Aranda's sac fly that made it 6-3. But Mississippi countered with two runs of their own in the top of the sixth on a Drew Lugbauer RBI-single and a Jenista sac fly to make it a one-run game at 6-5 against Jack Laboksy.

Ivan Pelaez came on to try to preserve the one-run lead in the eighth, and even though the left-hander struck out the side in the inning, he allowed a lead-off single to Shewmake and then a go-ahead two-run homer to Lugbauer to put Mississippi ahead for good at 7-6.

The Biscuits will try to bounce back on Wednesday when Tobias Myers (3-3) takes on Spencer Strider (0-0) at 6:35 PM CT when it will be Left Handers Day & Military Wednesday presented by WOW!

The rest of the series will include a Summer Tank Top Giveaway by ALFA Insurance on Thursday, July 1; A Sleeve Cooler Giveaway presented by 95.1 The Fox on Friday, July 2; Patriotic Night with MAX Fireworks on Saturday, July 3; And an Independence Day Celebration with MAX Fireworks on Sunday, July 4.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from June 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.