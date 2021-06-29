Kingham Promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett, Elder Promoted to Mississippi from High-A Rome

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Atlanta Braves made four roster moves on Tuesday morning, impacting the Mississippi Braves roster before tonight's 6:35 pm series opener at Montgomery. RHP Nolan Kingham has been promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett, from Mississippi, and RHP Bryce Elder has been promoted to the M-Braves from High-A Rome. In addition, RHP Sean McLaughlin has been reinstated from the Development List.

Kingham, 24, has not given up a run over his last 25 innings, over his last three starts for the M-Braves. The right-hander out of Texas made his league-leading ninth start on Wednesday and tossed 7.1 shutout innings to earn his fifth win and help the Mississippi Braves to a 3-0 victory over the Tennessee Smokies at Trustmark Park. Kingham's last run allowed was in the first inning of his start on June 6 at Pensacola. Since that one-run outing, he's delivered three scoreless starts over 22 innings with two walks and 17 strikeouts, pitching into the eighth inning twice.

Kingham currently leads the Double-A South in innings pitched (55.0), T-1st in wins (5), 5th in ERA (2.29), and 6th in WHIP. In 15 starts for the M-Braves from 2019-2021, the Las Vegas native was 7-4 with a 2.88 ERA, 62 strikeouts, and 19 walks. Kingham was Atlanta's 12th round selection in 2018 out of Texas.

Elder, 22, also a former Texas Longhorn, makes his Double-A debut for the M-Braves in the series opener against Montgomery on Tuesday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Elder went 2-1 with a 2.60 ERA (13 ER/45.0 IP), 20 walks, 55 strikeouts in nine starts for High-A Rome. Elder becomes the second member of Atlanta's 2020 draft class to reach Double-A (Strider, 4th-2020). Elder was Atlanta's fifth-round, and final selection last year.

The Decatur, TX native his pro career with High-A Rome and was the R-Braves' opening night starter on May 4 at Winston Salem. He set a career-high and struck out 10 and walked none over 6.0 innings, five hits, one unearned run in a no-decision on June 3 at Bowling Green. He earned his first professional win on May 21 vs. Bowling Green, tossing a career-high 6.1 innings, one run, five hits, no walks, and seven strikeouts in the 6-1 win.

In his three-year career at the University of Texas, Elder went 10-6 with a 3.42 ERA (55 ER/144.2 IP) in 39 appearances, 18 starts.

