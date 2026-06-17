Trash Pandas Down Biscuits, 3-2, in Series Opener

Published on June 16, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits second baseman Émilien Pitre rounds the bases

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits second baseman Émilien Pitre rounds the bases(Montgomery Biscuits)

MADISON, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits received a 1-0 lead with a leadoff homer from Émilien Pitre and a strong start from TJ Nichols, but the Rocket City Trash Pandas pushed across the go-ahead run in the seventh inning to claim a 3-2 victory on Tuesday night at Toyota Field.

Montgomery (32-32) jumped in front immediately when Pitre led off the game with a home run to right-center field, his first career Double-A homer, giving the Biscuits a 1-0 lead before Rocket City recorded an out.

TJ Nichols carried that advantage into the third inning before the Trash Pandas (33-30) rallied. J.J. D'Orazio scored the tying run on a groundout by Nick Rodriguez, and Raudi Rodriguez followed with an RBI double to left field to put Rocket City ahead 2-1.

Nichols settled in after the inning and completed 5.0 innings, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out three.

The Biscuits drew even in the seventh. Jadher Areinamo worked a walk and advanced into scoring position before Will Simpson singled. With two outs, Mac Horvath lifted a sacrifice fly to left field, bringing home Areinamo to tie the game at 2-2.

The deadlock lasted only moments. In the bottom half of the seventh, Caleb Bartolero doubled and later scored on a sacrifice fly by D'Orazio, restoring Rocket City's lead at 3-2.

Montgomery managed just two hits in the game, with Pitre's leadoff homer and Simpson's seventh-inning single accounting for the entire offensive output. The Biscuits put only five runners on base all night and finished 1-for-3 with runners in scoring position.

Chris Clark (2-2) was charged with the loss after allowing the go-ahead run in the seventh despite striking out three over 3.0 innings of relief.

Rocket City starter Nate Snead held Montgomery to one hit over 6.0 innings, allowing only Pitre's home run while striking out four. Carlos Espinosa (2-1) earned the win after surrendering the tying run in the seventh, and Bryce Osmond recorded the final six outs for his first save.

The loss dropped Montgomery to 32-32 on the season and marked the club's seventh consecutive defeat.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the next homestand against the Biloxi Shuckers (Brewers) from June 23-28 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

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Southern League Stories from June 16, 2026

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