Series Opener Between Columbus, Biloxi Postponed Due to Rain
Published on June 16, 2026 under Southern League (SL)
Columbus Clingstones News Release
BILOXI, MS. - Persistent rain throughout the afternoon and into the evening in Biloxi forced the postponement of the series opener between Columbus and Biloxi at Keesler Federal Park. The game will be made up later this week at a date still to be determined.
Next Game (Wednesday, June 17): Columbus at Biloxi, 7:35 p.m. ET at Keesler Federal Park. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 23): Columbus vs. Rocket City, 7:06 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.
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