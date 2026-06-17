Must-Win Tuesday Ends with Two Victories over Biscuits

Published on June 16, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - Entering Tuesday in must-win territory, the Rocket City Trash Pandas (33-30) responded with a pair of victories over the Montgomery Biscuits (32-32), winning 4-1 in the completion of a suspended game from May 31 and following it with a 3-2 victory in the series opener at Toyota Field.

The sweep kept Rocket City firmly in the first-half title race, sitting 2.0 games behind Chattanooga and 1.0 game behind Knoxville with five games left to play, and the division leaders set to meet in each of their remaining games.

Tuesday's action began with the completion of the suspended May 31 contest, which had been halted in the bottom of the eighth inning with one out and the score tied 1-1. Play resumed at 5:06 pm, concluding a rain delay that lasted 15 days, 23 hours, and 39 minutes.

With Montgomery batting as the home team, Kenyon Yova n (W, 3-1) took over on the mound and worked through the bottom of the eighth inning before the Trash Pandas broke the tie in the ninth.

Rocket City sent seven batters to the plate and took control of the game. J.J. D'Orazio started the rally with a one-out single, and Biscuits reliever Tommy McCollum (L, 2-4) followed with a walk to Tucker Flint. Cole Fontenelle then lined a single to center field, scoring D'Orazio to give the Trash Pandas a 2-1 lead.

The offense kept rolling. Caleb Bartolero, who entered the game in place of Kyren Paris -since promoted to Triple-A after the original May 31 contest-singled home Flint to make it 3-1. Mac McCroskey later reached on a fielder's choice, allowing Fontenelle to score and extending the lead to 4-1.

Yovan allowed two baserunners in the bottom of the ninth but finished off the victory, tossing 1.2 scoreless innings with one strikeout in his 21st appearance of the season. The win officially completed the month of May for Rocket City, which finished with a franchise-record 16 victories, posting a 16-11 record during the month.

The nightcap, which also served as the official opener of the six-game series, turned into a pitching duel highlighted by Angels No. 14 prospect Nate Snead.

Montgomery struck first when Emilien Pitre launched Snead's fourth pitch of the game over the right field wall for his first Double-A home run, giving the Biscuits a 1-0 lead.

That would be the only significant damage Snead allowed.

The right-hander retired 17 of the final 18 batters he faced, with only a fifth-inning walk to Kenny Piper interrupting his dominance. In his fourth start since being promoted to Double-A on May 26, Snead matched a career high with 6.0 innings, allowing one run on one hit while walking one and striking out four.

Rocket City answered in the third inning. D'Orazio led off with a single and, after McCroskey doubled with two outs, Nick Rodriguez grounded out to second base, allowing D'Orazio to score and tie the game at 1-1. Moments later, Raudi Rodriguez delivered a clutch two-out double down the left-field line on a 3-2 pitch, scoring McCroskey and giving the Trash Pandas a 2-1 lead.

Carlos Espinosa (W, 2-1) took over in the seventh inning and battled command issues, issuing a leadoff walk to Jedher Areinamo. After recording the first out, Will Simpson singled, and Mac Horvath lifted a sacrifice fly to left field, bringing home the tying run.

The Trash Pandas wasted little time responding.

Bartolero opened the bottom of the eighth with a double and moved to third on an Anthony Scull sacrifice bunt. D'Orazio then lifted a fly ball to medium center field, and Bartolero scored despite being struck in the back by the throw to the plate, giving Rocket City a 3-2 lead.

Bryce Osmond, making his fifth relief appearance of the season, took over in the eighth inning and was outstanding. The right-hander tossed 2.0 hitless innings to record his first professional save and secure the Trash Pandas' third consecutive victory.

Bartolero finished the nightcap 2-for-3, including a double, and scored the game-winning run. Raudi Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with his 11th double of the season and an RBI, extending his hitting streak to three games.

The Trash Pandas and Biscuits will continue the final series of the first half on Wednesday night at Toyota Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm, with Rocket City starting RHP Joel Hurtado (4-2, 2.89) against Montgomery RHP Gary Gill-Hill (2-1, 3.72). Fans can watch on Bally Sports Live, MLB.tv, and MiLB.tv, and listen locally on ESPN 97.7 The Zone and Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

Wednesday's Promotions:

Garbage Man Appreciation Day: In honor of Garbage Man Appreciation Day, the first 1,000 adults 18 and older will receive a trash bag, and 10 lucky fans will win a one-year supply!

Wine Wednesday: $5 rosé, red, and white wine specials available throughout the game. Fans can enjoy featured pours at the Rock Porch, Raccoon Saloon, Third Base Bar, and the SportsMED Stadium Club.

Warfighter Wednesday: The Trash Pandas team up with Blue Origin and partners like Vet Tix to honor service members, veterans, and first responders. Fans and businesses can get involved by purchasing group ticket packages or donating tickets through Vet Tix to help those who serve enjoy a night at the ballpark.







Southern League Stories from June 16, 2026

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