Brett Kerry Launched to the League on Monday by the Angels

Published on June 15, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL. - Former Rocket City Trash Pandas right-hander Brett Kerry has been promoted to the Los Angeles Angels and is in line to make his Major League debut, becoming the 51st former Trash Pandas player to reach the Major Leagues.

Kerry spent parts of four seasons with Rocket City from 2021-24 and left as one of the most accomplished pitchers in franchise history. The Clemmons, N.C., native ranks first all-time among Trash Pandas pitchers in wins (13), innings pitched (292.1), strikeouts (310), and starts (49), while posting a 3.76 ERA across his Rocket City career.

Selected by the Angels in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of South Carolina, Kerry was a member of Rocket City's inaugural team and made history as the club's Opening Day starter in 2022. He continued to establish himself as one of the organization's top pitching prospects, earning Southern League Pitcher of the Month honors in August 2023.

Kerry has spent the 2026 season with Triple-A Salt Lake, appearing in 14 games, including 11 starts. The 27-year-old recorded 59 strikeouts over 62.1 innings, earning his first call-up to the Major Leagues.

Should Kerry appear in a game for the Angels, he would become the 48th player used by Los Angeles this season and the 51st former Trash Pandas player to make his Major League debut. He would also be the fifth former Trash Pandas player to make his Major League debut in 2026, joining Walbert Ureña (March 26), George Klassen (April 5), Coleman Crow (April 17), and Samy Natera Jr. (June 6).

The Trash Pandas open the final series of the first half against the Montgomery Biscuits on Tuesday at Toyota Field. The day will begin with the completion of the suspended May 31 game, which was halted in the bottom of the eighth inning with one out and the score tied 1-1. Following its conclusion, the regularly scheduled series opener will begin at 6:35 pm. Rocket City is scheduled to start RHP Nate Snead (1-2, 6.08) against Montgomery RHP TJ Nichols (0-2, 8.36). Fans can watch on Bally Sports Live, MLB.tv, and MiLB.tv, and listen locally on ESPN 97.7 The Zone and Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

Tuesday's Promotions: (Gates Open at 4:00 pm)

Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans ages 18 and older will receive a Hawaiian shirt, thanks to Attain at Bradford Creek

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday: Bring your four-legged friend to the ballpark on Tail Waggin' Tuesdays! Fans with dogs are welcome to enjoy the game in Sections 1 and 2 or out on the grass berm, and a pup cup from Sweet Space. While pups don't need a ticket, we kindly ask for a $1 donation per dog upon entry, with all proceeds benefiting the SARTEC K-9 Unit Search and Rescue. All dogs must enter through the Pepsi Gate with a completed waiver and remain on a leash throughout the game.

Pet Supplies Drive: Fans are encouraged to donate pet supplies each Tuesday, which will be donated at the end of the season.







Southern League Stories from June 15, 2026

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