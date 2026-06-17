Game Info: June 16 vs. Montgomery: 5:05 PM: Toyota Field

Published on June 16, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Tuesday's action will begin with the completion of the May 31 suspended game, which was halted in the bottom of the eighth inning with one out and the score tied 1-1. The second game will be nine innings and will begin 40 minutes after the first game concludes.

ROSTER MOVE:

RHP Camden Minacci was placed on the 7-day Injured List

Tuesday, June 16, 2026 - 5:05 PM CT - Toyota Field - Madison, AL

Matchup: Rocket City Trash Pandas (31-30) vs. Montgomery Biscuits (32-30)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Nate Snead (1-2, 6.08) vs. RHP TJ Nichols (0-2, 8.36)

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV Ch. 31.6, MiLB.TV, Bally Live, (WATCH LIVE) - 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2 (LISTEN LIVE)

TODAY'S PROMOTIONS: (Gates Open at 4:00 pm)

Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans ages 18 and older will receive a Hawaiian shirt, thanks to Attain at Bradford Creek

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday: Bring your four-legged friend to the ballpark on Tail Waggin' Tuesdays! Fans with dogs are welcome to enjoy the game in Sections 1 and 2 or out on the grass berm, and a pup cup from Sweet Space. While pups don't need a ticket, we kindly ask for a $1 donation per dog upon entry, with all proceeds benefiting the SARTEC K-9 Unit Search and Rescue. All dogs must enter through the Pepsi Gate with a completed waiver and remain on a leash throughout the game.

Pet Supplies Drive: Fans are encouraged to donate pet supplies each Tuesday, which will be donated at the end of the season.

FOR STARTERS: The Rocket City Trash Pandas begin the final series of the first half on Tuesday, welcoming the Montgomery Biscuits (TB) for a six-game homestand at Toyota Field.

PANDAS OUTLAST RAIN, LOOKOUTS: The Trash Pandas overcame 2 hours and 39 minutes of rain delays on Sunday to earn a crucial 5-4 victory over Chattanooga, securing a split of the six-game series. Tucker Flint led the offense, going 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, and two RBIs, while Nick Rodriguez homered and Caleb Bartolero drove in the go-ahead run during a three-run sixth inning. Chris Cortez earned the win in relief, Leonard Garcia escaped a bases-loaded threat by cutting down a runner at home, and Luke Murphy collected his Minor League-leading 13th save when the game was called with two outs in the ninth due to rain.

KRUZEL REACHES 500 CAREER WINS: The June 6, 2-1 victory over Columbus at Toyota Field marked the 500th career managerial win for Joe Kruzel. In his first season with Rocket City, Kruzel reached the milestone in his ninth year as a manager and now owns 501 career victories across stops in the Reds, Cardinals, and Angels organizations.

FLINT IN FEELIN' IT: T ucker Flint went 9-for-24 (.375) with two doubles, two homers, three RBIs, and two walks last week in Chattanooga. He's currently on a seven-game hitting streak, batting .407, and has an extra-base hit in three straight games and a home run in two straight.







Southern League Stories from June 16, 2026

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