Trash Pandas Complete Comeback, Best Biscuits 5-4

Published on June 17, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits catcher Kenny Piper at bat

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits catcher Kenny Piper at bat(Montgomery Biscuits)

MADISON, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits held three separate leads, but the Rocket City Trash Pandas scored the game's final run in the eighth inning and held on for a 5-4 victory on Wednesday night at Toyota Field.

Montgomery (32-33) struck first in the second inning when Kenny Piper launched a solo home run to center field, his sixth homer of the season, giving the Biscuits a 1-0 lead.

Rocket City (34-30) answered in the bottom of the inning. Anthony Scull reached base ahead of J.J. D'Orazio, who connected on a two-run homer to left field to put the Trash Pandas in front 2-1.

The Biscuits quickly responded in the third. Gregory Barrios reached on a single and later scored when Brayden Taylor bounced a base hit through the right side, knotting the game at 2-2.

Montgomery regained the lead an inning later. Mac Horvath doubled and came around to score on Piper's RBI double to left field, making it 3-2.

Rocket City evened the score again in the fourth when Scull blasted a solo homer to left field, his first home run of the season.

The Trash Pandas moved ahead in the fifth. Nick Rodriguez singled and later scored on Tucker Flint's RBI single to center field, giving Rocket City a 4-3 advantage.

The Biscuits answered in the sixth inning. Ryan Spikes reached base and came home on Gregory Barrios' RBI single to right field, tying the game at 4-4.

The decisive run came in the bottom of the eighth. Nick Rodriguez opened the inning with a double and later moved into scoring position. With the bases loaded and two outs, Scull worked a walk to force home Rodriguez and give Rocket City a 5-4 lead.

Montgomery threatened throughout the night, collecting nine hits and drawing five walks, but stranded 11 runners on base. Piper paced the offense with a homer, double, and two RBI, while Barrios added two hits and an RBI. Horvath doubled and scored, and Taylor drove in a run.

Gary Gill Hill allowed four runs over 4.2 innings in his start. TJ Fondtain followed with 1.1 scoreless innings of relief before Derrick Edington (2-4) was charged with the loss after surrendering the go-ahead run in the eighth on a bases loaded walk, marking a third consecutive free pass. Hayden Snelsire recorded the final out of the inning.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the next homestand against the Biloxi Shuckers (Brewers) from June 23-28 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

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Southern League Stories from June 17, 2026

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