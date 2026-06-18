Pandas Win Fourth Straight in a Wednesday Night Thriller

Published on June 17, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - In a game that featured four ties, three lead changes, and lasted more than three hours, the Rocket City Trash Pandas (34-30) earned their fourth straight victory with a 5-4 win over the Montgomery Biscuits (32-33) on Wednesday night at Toyota Field. The loss was Montgomery's eighth consecutive defeat.

With the win, coupled with another Chattanooga victory, Rocket City remained 1.5 games behind the first-place Lookouts while moving ahead of Knoxville into sole possession of second place. The Trash Pandas remain in must-win territory with four games remaining, and Chattanooga and Knoxville set to face each other in each of their final four contests.

Wednesday's matchup featured two of the top pitching prospects in their respective organizations, but neither starter was able to make it through the fifth inning. Rocket City's Joel Hurtado and Montgomery's Gary Gill Hill each battled through traffic throughout the night before turning the game over to their bullpens.

The Biscuits struck first in the second inning when Kenny Piper launched a two-out solo home run to left-center field for a 1-0 lead.

Rocket City answered immediately in the bottom half. Anthony Scull singled to begin the inning, and J.J. D'Orazio followed by crushing a two-run home run to left field, his fourth of the season, giving the Trash Pandas a 2-1 advantage.

Montgomery evened the score in the third inning on a one-out RBI single by Brayden Taylor that plated Gregory Barrios. The Biscuits then briefly reclaimed the lead in the fourth when Mac Horvath and Piper delivered back-to-back doubles to make it 3-2.

The lead lasted only moments.

Scull answered in the bottom of the fourth with his first home run as a Trash Panda and 12th overall homer of the season between Rocket City and High-A Tri-City, tying the game at 3-3.

Rocket City moved back in front in the fifth inning and chased Gill Hill from the game. Nick Rodriguez, who reached base safely in all four plate appearances, doubled with one out before Tucker Flint lined an RBI single to center, giving the Trash Pandas a 4-3 lead.

Gill Hill was charged with four runs on six hits over 4.2 innings, walking one and striking out two.

Hurtado worked around traffic throughout his outing, pitching with runners on base in all five innings he appeared. The Angels' No. 22 prospect exited after 91 pitches and 4.2 innings, allowing three runs on six hits while walking two and striking out five. It marked just the third time in 13 starts this season that Hurtado had allowed more than two runs.

Chris Cortez was first out of the Rocket City bullpen and nearly escaped the sixth inning unscathed. After recording the first two outs, Cortez struck out Ryan Spikes on a slider that skipped away from D'Orazio. An errant throw to first allowed Spikes to reach second base, and Barrios followed with an RBI single to tie the game at 4-4.

Leonard Garcia then delivered a gritty performance out of the bullpen, throwing 44 pitches across 1.1 innings. The left-hander allowed one hit, walked two, and struck out three while keeping the game tied.

The Trash Pandas finally took the lead for good in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Nick Rodriguez opened the frame with a single and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Raudi Rodriguez. Montgomery reliever Derrick Edington then walked the next two batters, including an intentional walk to Flint, to load the bases. After recording a popout for the second out, Edington issued a bases-loaded walk to Scull, forcing home Nick Rodriguez and giving Rocket City a 5-4 lead.

Luke Murphy (W, 1-0), Minor League Baseball's saves leader, entered the game in the eighth inning with the score tied and once again delivered. The right-hander struck out three over 2.0 innings, allowing one hit and one walk, to earn his first victory of the season.

Murphy extended his scoreless streak to 18 appearances and 19.2 innings without allowing an earned run, compiling 25 strikeouts against just four walks during that stretch. His season ERA dropped to a remarkable 0.39 through 22 appearances.

Nick Rodriguez led the offense by reaching base in all four plate appearances, going 3-for-3 with a league-leading 17th double, two runs scored, and a walk. Scull recorded his first multi-hit game with Rocket City, finishing 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs, while D'Orazio went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.

The Trash Pandas and Biscuits will continue the final series of the first half on Thursday night at Toyota Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm, with Rocket City starting RHP Ryan Johnson (0-1, 2.21) against Montgomery RHP Jackson Baumeister (1-2, 4.66). Fans can watch on Bally Sports Live, MLB.tv, and MiLB.tv, and listen locally on ESPN 97.7 The Zone and Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

Thursday's Promotions:

Soccer Night Youth Jersey Giveaway: In celebration of the World's biggest soccer event, the first 1,000 kids 12 and under will receive a Trash Pandas Soccer Jersey courtesy of Huntsville Compounding Pharmacy. Members of HCFC will be on hand for in-game promos and to sign autographs.

Throwback Thursday: The revamped Thursdays at Toyota Field in 2026 now include live music. The Triple Play Band will be at the Rock Porch in right field from 5:00 pm to 6:30.

$3 Domestic Draft Beer: Each Thursday this season also includes $3 domestic drafts (Bud Light and Coors Light in the Bullpen Bar, and Budweiser and Yuengling in the Rock Porch).







Southern League Stories from June 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.