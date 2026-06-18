Clingstones Homer Three Times, Hammer Shuckers 9-4

Published on June 17, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







BILOXI, MS. - David McCabe homered again and Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. became the first Clingstone to record a four-hit game in 2026 as the Columbus Clingstones (29-32) broke out on offense to cruise past the Biloxi Shuckers (32-30) on Wednesday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Decisive Plays: Biloxi seized the early lead on a solo home run from Andrew Fischer in the second. An RBI single from McCabe tied the game at 1-1 in the third inning. Columbus bashed two home runs in the fifth inning on a solo home run from Kilpatrick Jr. (3) and a two-run shot by McCabe (16) to take a 4-1 lead. Biloxi answered with two runs in the home half, but Shay Schanaman struck out Mike Boeve with the bases loaded to escape the jam with the lead intact.

Columbus tacked on two more runs from Patrick Clohisy and McCabe in the seventh. Archer Brookman launched a solo home run (4) in the ninth to push the advantage to 9-4.

Key Contributors: McCabe (3-for-5, 2B, HR, 4 RBI), Kilpatrick Jr. (4-for-4, 2B, HR, RBI) and Brookman (2-for-5, HR, RBI) led the way for the Columbus offense. For Biloxi, Fischer (1-for-4, HR, RBI) homered in his first Double-A plate appearance while Josh Adamczewski (1-for-5, 2B, RBI) and Jesus Made (0-for-3, RBI) had the other two RBIs.

Notable: McCabe assumes the Southern League lead in RBIs with 45 to add to his league-best 16 home runs. Kilpatrick Jr. becomes the first Clingstone with a four-hit game this season, and the first since Drew Compton on August 15, 2025, at Biloxi. Columbus has scored 7 or more runs in 11 of 18 games at Keesler Federal Park since 2025.

Next Game (Thursday, June 18): Columbus at Biloxi, 6:05 p.m. ET at Keesler Federal Park. RHP Cedric De Grandpre (Double-A Debut) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Yorman Galindez (0-2, 12.91 ERA) for Biloxi. Radio Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 23): Columbus vs. Rocket City, 7:06 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from June 17, 2026

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