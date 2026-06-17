Game Info: June 17 vs. Montgomery: 6:35 PM: Toyota Field

Published on June 17, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Wednesday, June 17, 2026 - 6:35 PM CT - Toyota Field - Madison, AL

Matchup: Rocket City Trash Pandas (33-30) vs. Montgomery Biscuits (32-32)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Joel Hurtado (4-2, 2.87) vs. RHP Gary Gill Hill (2-1, 3.72)

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV Ch. 31.6, MiLB.TV, Bally Live, (WATCH LIVE) - 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2 (LISTEN LIVE)

TODAY'S PROMOTIONS:

Garbage Man Appreciation Day: In honor of Garbage Man Appreciation Day, the first 1,000 adults 18 and older will receive a trash bag, and 10 lucky fans will win a one-year supply!

Wine Wednesday: $5 rosé, red, and white wine specials available throughout the game. Fans can enjoy featured pours at the Rock Porch, Raccoon Saloon, Third Base Bar, and the SportsMED Stadium Club.

Warfighter Wednesday: The Trash Pandas team up with Blue Origin and partners like Vet Tix to honor service members, veterans, and first responders. Fans and businesses can get involved by purchasing group ticket packages or donating tickets through Vet Tix to help those who serve enjoy a night at the ballpark.

FOR STARTERS: The Rocket City Trash Pandas continue the final series of the first half on Wednesday, against the Montgomery Biscuits (TB) with game two of a six-game homestand at Toyota Field.

MUST-WIN TUESDAY ENDS WITH TWO VICTORIES: The Trash Pandas took two crucial games from Montgomery on Tuesday, winning 4-1 in the completion of a suspended game from May 31 and 3-2 in the series opener to remain firmly in the first-half title race. In the nightcap, Angels No. 14 prospect Nate Snead delivered his best Double-A start, allowing one run on one hit over 6.0 innings, while Caleb Bartolero scored the go-ahead run in the eighth and Bryce Osmond recorded his first professional save. Earlier in the day, Rocket City broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the ninth inning of the suspended game, highlighted by RBI hits from Cole Fontenelle and Bartolero, as Kenyon Yovan earned the win.

TODAY'S STARTER: Joel Hurtado ranks 2nd in the Southern League with a 2.87 ERA over 12 starts. Hurtado has induced 73 ground ball outs, 2nd most in the league, and 4th among Double-A pitchers. Over his last eight starts, since April 29, Hurtado has a 1.57 ERA, tops in the league, and 5th in Minor League Baseball.

BEST PITCHING STAFF IN MILB: Over the Trash Pandas' last 37 games, since May 3, the pitching staff has a 3.39 ERA, which is tops among full season Minor League clubs.

MEANINGFUL MAY: After completing the May 31 suspended game on Tuesday, the Trash Pandas set a new club record for wins in May, going 16-11 (15-11 in '22), and posted a 3.50 ERA as a team, which was the tops in Double-A, and 4th in all of Minor League Baseball.

KRUZEL REACHES 500 CAREER WINS: The June 6, 2-1 victory over Columbus at Toyota Field marked the 500th career managerial win for Joe Kruzel. In his first season with Rocket City, Kruzel reached the milestone in his ninth year as a manager and now owns 501 career victories across stops in the Reds, Cardinals, and Angels organizations.







Southern League Stories from June 17, 2026

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