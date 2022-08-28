Trash Pandas Clinch Series with 8-3 Win

KODAK, Tennessee - The Rocket City Trash Pandas scored early and often to back a powerful start from Chase Silseth in an 8-3 victory over the Tennessee Smokies on Sunday afternoon, clinching a series victory from their North Division in their final matchup of the regular season.

The win ends the season series between the Trash Pandas and Smokies, with Rocket City winning 18 of 30 matchups, including 11 of 18 at Smokies Stadium and four of six in the current series.

After being shut out on Saturday night despite 10 hits, the Trash Pandas needed just two batters to open the scoring on Sunday afternoon. Aaron Whitefield led off the game with a single to right against Tennessee starter Chris Clarke (L, 6-4). Livan Soto followed with a single to right of his own. As Whitefield raced for third, Tennessee right fielder Yonathan Perlaza's throw to third was wild and went out of play for an error, allowing Whitefield to score and advancing Soto all the way to third.

In the second, the Trash Pandas again went to work quickly with Preston Palmeiro doubling on the third pitch of the inning. Bryce Toedosio then walked but was forced out at second two hitters later on Jordyn Adams' fielder's choice ground ball, putting runners on the corners with two outs. Clarke's pickoff attempt to first was dropped by first baseman Bryce Ball, allowing Palmeiro to come home with the third run of the afternoon. Adams stole second and Whitefield cashed in with a single to left, scoring Adams for a 4-0 lead in the second.

Logan O'Hoppe extended the advantage in the third with a towering solo home run to left, his seventh with the Trash Pandas and 22nd overall on the season, making it a 5-0 game for the visitors.

Pitching with the lead from the start, Silseth was dominant. He retired the first 10 hitters he faced, including a stretch of six strikeouts in seven batters from the second to the fourth innings. Jake Slaughter got the Smokies on the board with a one-out solo home run in the fourth. Silseth responded by striking out the side in order in the fifth.

Harrison Wenson led off the sixth with a solo home run against Silseth, cutting the Rocket City lead to 5-2. That would be the final hit against Silseth, who retired the final three hitters he faced.

Over six innings, Silseth (W, 4-0) was brilliant, allowing just two runs on two hits, both solo home runs, while walking one and setting a new career-high with 11 strikeouts to pick up his fourth victory of the season, with three coming against the Smokies. For the season, Silseth is 3-0 over three starts against Rocket City's North Division rival, posting a 1.93 ERA with six walks and 27 strikeouts over 18.2 innings.

Kolton Ingram was first out of the Trash Pandas bullpen and threw a scoreless bottom of the seventh to maintain the three-run lead.

Rocket City restored the five-run lead in the eighth on Jeremiah Jackson's two-run double into the left field corner, scoring Palmeiro and pinch-runner Zach Humphreys for a 7-2 lead. Tennessee got one back against Luke Murphy in the bottom of the inning, and again the Trash Pandas returned the favor on Palmeiro's RBI single in the ninth.

Eric Torres (S, 17) wrapped up the game with a scoreless bottom of the ninth to finish a series victory for the Trash Pandas. He picked up the final four outs in the game to record his Southern League-leading 17th save of the season.

Offensively, Palmeiro led the way for Rocket City by going 3-for-4 including two doubles, two runs scored, an RBI, and a walk while Soto and Whitefield each went 2-for-5 with a run scored.

The Trash Pandas (70-50, 29-22 second half) return home to begin a six-game series with the Biloxi Shuckers on Tuesday night. First pitch at Toyota Field is set for 6:35 p.m. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised on WAAY 31.6, This TV.

