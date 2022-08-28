Biscuits Split Series, Take South Division First Place Spot

PENSACOLA, Flo. - The Biscuits (60-53/32-19) defeated the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (60-55/25-25) in a convincing fashion, 11-4, Sunday evening at Admiral Fetterman Field. Montgomery never trailed in their series finale as Kyle Manzardo powered the Biscuits with five RBIs. Montgomery's bullpen kept Pensacola in a chokehold as they only allowed four hits in the outing.

Starter, Michael Mercado got things going on the mound for the Biscuits as he retired the Blue Wahoos one-two-three. Pensacola starter A.J. Ladwig (7-4) found himself in a sticky situation as the Biscuits loaded the bases with the first three at-bats. Biscuits Manzardo recorded his first of five RBIs with a sac fly to make it 1-0 in the first inning.

In the top of the fourth, Niko Hulsizer delivered a solo home run to left off Ladwig to lift the Biscuits 2-0. The home run would be Hulsizer's 15th of the year and trails Kameron Misner (16) for most home runs for Biscuits of the season. In the bottom of the fifth, Biscuits Chris Gau (5-0) entered the game for Mercado where he held the Blue Wahoos hitless and struck out three batters. Gau was able to record his fifth win of the season and remain undefeated in Biscuits starts.

After three scoreless innings, Montgomery continued their streak of unanswered runs as Manzardo connected for an RBI-single to go up 3-0 in the top of the eighth. Montgomery was able to make it 4-0 after Blue Wahoo reliever, Jefry Yan threw a wild pitch that scored Manzardo. Still in the eighth, outfielder Jordan Qsar delivered a line drive two-run RBI-single that extended the game 6-0.

In the bottom of the eighth, Pensacola tried to rally a comeback as they scored four runs in the inning. Pensacola recorded three of their four hits of the game in the eighth. Nasim Nunez got the first with a line drive RBI-single to make it 6-1. Paul McIntosh followed it up with a two-run RBI-double that cut the lead in half 6-3. First baseman J.D Osborne then brought the lead within two after an RBI-single to center.

Montgomery made sure to keep the win in sight as they delivered five runs in the ninth to seal the game. Infielder, Osleivis Basabe connected for an RBI-single to put the Biscuits back up three, 7-4. Manzardo delivered his second double-A home run with a three-run shot to right field and grew the lead to 10-4. Qsar recorded the last run of the day for the Biscuits with a line drive RBI-double where it stayed 11-4.

With the win, Montgomery split the road series against the Blue Wahoos and overtook them for first place overall in the South Division. Montgomery maintains a 4.5-game lead over the Mississippi Braves in the second-half standings for the South division. The Biscuits return home to face the Birmingham Barons (53-67/22-29) who sit at third in overall and second-half standings for the North division.

Biscuits will send RHP Sean Hunley (5-1) on the mound to duel Jared Kelley for Golden Biscuits Tuesday at 6:35 PM CT.

The rest of the series will also include Military Wednesday presented by WOW! on Wednesday, August 31 at 6:35 PM CT; Movie T-Shirt Giveaway & Thirsty Thursday on September 1 at 6:35 PM CT; Wizard Night Wand Giveaway on Friday, September 2 at 6:35 PM CT; Star Wars Night & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, September 3 at 6:05 PM CT; and Princess Day featuring Team Poster Giveaway & Bark in the Park on Sunday, September 4 at 3:33 PM CT.

