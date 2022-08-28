Pensacola Rallies to Edge Biscuits
August 28, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release
PENSACOLA, Flo. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos (54-59/25-24) sneaked past the Biscuits (59-53/31-19), 7-4, Saturday night at Admiral Fetterman Field. Pensacola edged three runs in the sixth to stay in command and leave the night with a win.
The Biscuits were able to strike first in the top of the first inning to go up 1-0 after a throwing error by starter Dax Fulton. In the same inning outfielder Niko Hulsizer grounded out to score Kyle Manzardo and up the score to 2-0..
In the bottom of the first, Banfield got his first contribution of the night with a sac fly to cut the lead in half 2-1. In the bottom of the third, Banfield had his name called again with an RBI-double to put the Blue Wahoos in front 3-2.
In the top of the fourth the Biscuits were able to bounce back and get ahead thanks to a two-run home run to right from first baseman Evan Edwards that made it 4-3. In the bottom of the inning Pensacola Nasim Nunez tied it with a RBI-double 4-4.
Pensacola left fielder, Griffin Conine continued to keep the momentum flowing with a solo home run to lift the Blue Wahoos up 5-4, in the bottom of the sixth. Nunez then grew the Pensacola lead to 6-4 after an RBI-single still in the sixth. Pensacola was able to get their last run of the evening with a steal from Nunez and a throwing error by Roberto Alvarez.
Blue. The Biscuits return to Montgomery on August 30 for a Golden Biscuits Tuesday at 6:35 PM CT. The series will also include Military Wednesday presented by WOW! on Wednesday, August 31 at 6:35 PM CT; Movie T-Shirt Giveaway & Thirsty Thursday on September 1 at 6:35 PM CT; Wizard Night Wand Giveaway on Friday, September 2 at 6:35 PM CT; Star Wars Night & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, September 3 at 6:05 PM CT; and Princess Day featuring Team Poster Giveaway & Bark in the Park on Sunday, September 4 at 3:33 PM CT.
