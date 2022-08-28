Smokies Drop Regular-Season Finale with Rocket City, 8-3

KODAK, Tenn. - The Tennessee Smokies (63-57, 26-25) dropped their regular-season finale with the Rocket City Trash Pandas (70-50, 28-22) 8-3 Sunday afternoon at Smokies Stadium. With the loss, Tennessee dropped the series and finished the regular season 12-18 against Rocket City.

The Trash Pandas wasted no time in scoring against Smokies' starter Chris Clarke (L, 6-4). The first two batters of the game singled and scored, and he allowed a run in each of the three innings he worked. Hunter Bigge and Ben Hecht brought some order to the game with four combined scoreless innings, but Rocket City but the game out of reach against Kyle Johnson in the eighth.

Jake Slaughter and Harrison Wenson each homered in the loss, accounting for half of the Smokies' four hits. Wenson's homer was his first since June 30, and he finished with his just his second multi-hit game of the season.

The Smokies will begin a six-game road trip with the Mississippi Braves Tuesday night after an off-day Monday. First pitch is set for 7:35 PM ET. Fans can catch the action on 99.1 The Sports Animal or by visiting https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

The Smokies' last homestand of the season begins Sept. 6 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Smokies Stadium. The Smokies will give away Batman bobbleheads on Sept. 10 as a part of Batman Night and will host Fan Appreciation Day on Sept. 11, the final home game of the regular season. For tickets call (865) 286-2300 or visit smokiesbaseball.com.

