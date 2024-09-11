Training Camp Day 9: 3 Takeaways

September 11, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







Takeaway #1: Leadership Skills

The day started with a knot tying relay race. The race was designed to teach leadership as how to go to your teammates for help and use them as a vital resource. Head Coach Kevin Hartzell highlighted this at the end of the day, "Today was an awesome day, the boys had a lot of evolutions the first one was a knot tying relay race which focus on attention to detail and leadership skills. "

Takeaway #2: Navigation Evolution.

After a break for lunch the team went to Kiwanis Reservation Park to tackle more evolutions that required leadership skills as well as navigation skills that were learned the previous day. Hartzell was pleasantly surprised with what he saw, "The team went to Kiwanis reservation and the boys went on a navigation evolution and had to find their way to a location, some players were tasked with compass readings, distance understanding, and map making. They did a great job with their maps I was pleasantly surprised."

Takeaway #3: Recovery.

The day was completed back at the Outpost Ice Arena for a cool down and a focus on recovery. The recovery focused on their breathing as well as stretches to help feel better that night and for the next day. Hartzell said, "At the end of day they had high end science on how to recover and how to make their legs feel better not just tonight for tomorrow. They focused on breathing techniques and supplements and salts at high levels. As coaches we get to see leadership aspects with our four separate teams, coaches learned a lot about players and they learned a lot about each other, there's still one more day to go and I can't wait to see the continued development."

