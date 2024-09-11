Titans Name Captains for 2024-25 Season

September 11, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The New Jersey Titans are proud to announce the naming of Ryan Novo as the ninth Captain in franchise history. Johnny McMahon, Ryan Friedman, and Logan Renkowski will wear the "A" as alternate captains.

Novo, a native of Tonawanda, New York, will step into the role previously held by Dominick Rivelli. An alternate captain last season, Novo will play in his 100th NAHL game when he takes to the ice in Rochester this Friday night. He is committed to the United States Military Academy - West Point for the 2025-26 season, joining former Titans captain Stephen Willey. Last year, the Frederick Gunn product nearly doubled his previous season's production with 7 goals and 24 assists. Novo was the offensive catalyst for the Titans in the playoffs, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 5 games, including the game winner to send New Jersey into the divisional semifinals.

McMahon, from Oceanside, New York, wears a letter for the first time after joining the Titans in 2022. He and Novo are the only two players returning for the third season in Middletown. Committed to Long Island University next season, McMahon had 9 goals and 16 assists for a career high 25 points, including the overtime game winner against Danbury to open the 2023-24 campaign.

Friedman, from North Merrick, New York, enters his second season with the Titans after making his NAHL debut with Janesville in the 2022-23 season. The former Long Island Gull featured well in his first full junior hockey season, recording 10 goals and 18 assists. Friedman then found his groove in the playoffs, with a goal and 4 assists to be a point per game player in the postseason.

Renkowski, a Nesconset, New York native, returns to New Jersey for his second season after playing in 46 games last year. Joining the Titans from Cedar Rapids of the USHL, Renkowski became a source of offense with 13 goals and 13 assists in his first NAHL season. Committed to Harvard, Renkowski scored the game winning goal in overtime of Game 1 against Johnstown en route to a first round series sweep.

"We are extremely proud to have this group of your men form the core of our leadership group," said Head Coach and General Manager Craig Doremus. "Each has demonstrated many qualities of strong, mature leaders. They are the faces of our program on and off the ice and each represent what we want a Titan to look and live like. We are excited to have this group lead our family as we pursue the Robertson Cup championship."

The New Jersey Titans take to the ice for the first time this season when they head to New York to face the Rochester Jr Americans on Friday. Faceoff is scheduled for 7:00pm and can be seen on NAtv.com.

