Maine Returns to Maryland as Black Bears Raise Banners

The Maryland Black Bears are coming off the most successful season in franchise history, one that saw them reach the Robertson Cup Championship Game for the first time in franchise history. Despite falling to the Lone Star Brahmas 4-2, the Black Bears have a lot to be proud of looking back on the season that was. Now it is time for the season that is, as the 2024-2025 North American Hockey League season is set to begin this Friday, September 13th, as East Division rival Maine Nordiques head to Piney Orchard Ice Arena for the first time since falling in game five in the East Division Final in the same building.

Maryland and Maine were the top two teams in the East Division last season, with the Black Bears finishing 41-14-5 with 87 points for first place in the division. Maine finished just behind Maryland with a record of 37-17-6 with 80 points. Maryland and Maine split their regular season series with the home team winning all four games.

The Nordiques swept the Black Bears in the first pair of games at The Colisée. After Maine took the first game 4-1, Maryland looked to get revenge and had a 3-1 lead heading into period two thanks to goals from forwards Matthew Croxall and Dimitry Kebreau. However, the Nordiques got two goals in the final 30 seconds of the game from forward Charles Tardif to tie the game and force overtime. Maine forward Nick Romeo scored in overtime to give the Nordiques a 4-3 overtime win. The goal was Romeo's first of the season.

The Black Bears got revenge when Maine headed down south for the rematch series. Maryland took game one 4-2 getting goals from forwards Luke Janus, Jesse Horacek, Kareem El-Bashir, and defenseman Dylan Gordon. Black Bears' goaltender Owen Lepak stole the show in game two with a 23 save shutout in a 4-0, supported by a two point night from Janus as well.

The two teams met for the third time in four years in the East Division Final, with Maryland winning in five games. Maryland was able to score only one goal in the first three games, with forward Sam Stitz scoring the lone goal in a 1-0 game two win. Maine goaltender Carter Richardson shut out Maryland in games one and three by scores of 2-0 and 3-0. The Black Bears rallied in game four for a 4-2, highlighted by two goals from Dimitry Kebreau and 27 saves from Owen Lepak. In game five, Nordiques defenseman J.P. Steele and forward Nick Ramm gave Maine a 2-0 lead after the first period. Maryland rallied for six consecutive goals, including two from forward Kareem El-Bashir, to win the game 6-2.

The Black Bears will see seven players returning from last year, six of whom saw playing time in the East Division Final series last May. Game five hero Kareem El-Bashir and Luke Janus are the two highest scorers returning from the regular season. El-Bashir recorded 37 points in 60 games while Janus recorded 30 points in 58 regular season games. Defensemen Dylan Gordon and Sebastian Brock also return to the team, with Gordon's 27 points the most amongst defensemen from last year. Forwards Luke Rubin and David Utkin will return to Maryland, both making limited appearances in the series.

The Nordiques will see seven players from last year's team return to the fold, including two key forwards Laurent Trepanier and Kellen Murphy. Trepanier will return for his third season with the Nordiques, combining for 102 games in his first two seasons with Maine accumulating 21 goals and 28 assists for 49 points. Murphy is the all-time goal-scoring leader for the Nordiques, scoring 42 goals in his 115 games, including 25 goals in 60 games last year. Forwards Zion Green and Tomek Haula will rejoin the team this season as well as defensemen Wade Weil, Cole Etsy, and Ace Bond. Many new players will join the team this season for Maine, including former New Jersey Titan Ethan Wongus, who scored 16 goals and 33 points for New Jersey last year.

Last year's season series was a close one, with Maryland edging Maine out in total goals by the slim margin of 12-10. You can expect more of that this season as the two rivals look to battle it out for a chance to represent the East Division in Blaine, Minnesota, for the Robertson Cup. It will once again be a physical and high-energy series as the bad blood between these two teams will carry over into the new season.

Game one will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET at Piney Orchard Ice Arena on Friday, September 13th, where the Black Bears will raise its 2023-2024 East Division banners from the regular season and postseason against the team that challenged them for both titles. Game two will take place on Saturday, September 14th at 7:00 p.m. ET.

