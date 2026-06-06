TRADE: Sea Dogs Acquire Charbonneau, Howard from Quebec

Published on June 6, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN, N.B. - The Saint John Sea Dogs acquired defenceman Thomas Charbonneau, forward Ryan Howard and the 31st overall pick in the 2026 QMJHL Draft from the Quebec Remparts, the team announced Friday night. In exchange, Quebec received the 14th overall pick in the 2026 draft.

Charbonneau, 17, was selected fourth overall by the Remparts in the 2025 QMJHL Draft after recording 50 points (11 goals, 39 assists) in 61 games with Shattuck-St. Mary's 15U team. The six-foot-two, 168-pound defenceman from Laval, Que., appeared in 48 games with Quebec this season, registering 11 points (two goals, nine assists). He also represented Canada at the 2025 U17 World Challenge.

Howard, a former 22nd overall pick, recorded 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 62 games during the 2025-26 season and added two assists in eight playoff games. The six-foot-one, 199-pound forward brings a physical style of play and has built a reputation as a tough player to play against.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 6, 2026

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