QMJHL Announces the Winners of Three Administrative Trophies

Published on June 6, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Halifax, NS - After announcing the finalists on Thursday, the QMJHL today revealed the winners of the Jean-Sawyer, John-Horman and Denis-Arsenault Trophies.

Jean-Sawyer Trophy

Marketing Team of the Year

Winners: Chicoutimi Saguenéens

Under the banner of their slogan, "Defending Our Colours," the Saguenéens organization enjoyed a remarkable season both in the front office and on the ice. The team launched several initiatives, including a brand-new visual identity, a podcast, and new fan engagement tools through its mobile app. In addition, the organization added full-time graphic design and video production resources to remain connected with its fan base by sharing stories throughout the season. Finally, the Saguenéens' marketing investments had a significant impact on sponsorship revenues, attendance figures, webcast quality, as well as ticketing and 50/50 revenues.

Finalists: Québec Remparts and Newfoundland Regiment

John-Horman Trophy

Administrator of the Year

Winners: Glenn Stanford and Ken O'Leary, Newfoundland Regiment

In its inaugural season, the Regiment quickly established itself as one of the league's model organizations, finishing among the QMJHL's Top 4 teams in ticket sales, concession revenues, merchandise sales and sponsorship revenues. The Regiment also broke the attendance record for a first-year franchise, previously set in 1969-70, by averaging 5,234 fans per game. President Glenn Stanford and Vice-President of Business Operations Ken O'Leary provided outstanding leadership in the Regiment's front office.

Finalists: Serge Proulx, Chicoutimi Saguenéens, and Tommy Castonguay, Québec Remparts

Denis-Arsenault Trophy

Academic Advisor of the Year

Winners: Dominique Bilodeau and Yvan Nolet, Gatineau Olympiques

Finalists for a second consecutive year and winners for the first time, Dominique and Yvan provide players with structured, attentive and highly personalized support. Their proactive, solutions-oriented approach is reflected in their strong adaptability and constant willingness to innovate. They maintain solid relationships with educational partners and foster open, constructive communication with all stakeholders. Their professionalism is also evident in their consistent respect for deadlines and established processes.

Finalists: Bruce Cluney and Hannah Woodworth, Charlottetown Islanders, and Janique Duval, Val-d'Or Foreurs







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 6, 2026

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