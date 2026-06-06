Sea Dogs Make Series of First-Round Trades, Land Top Atlantic Prospect

Published on June 6, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN, N.B. - The Saint John Sea Dogs made plenty of noise during the first round of the 2026 Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League draft Friday night.

Entering the draft, Saint John owned the fifth overall pick but traded it to the Victoriaville Tigres for two first-round selections, 14th and 17th overall. The Sea Dogs later dealt the 14th pick to the Quebec Remparts in exchange for defenceman Thomas Charbonneau, forward Ryan Howard and the 31st overall pick.

After the 14th overall selection was traded from Quebec to Chicoutimi and then from Chicoutimi to Baie-Comeau, the Sea Dogs reacquired the pick from the Drakkar, along with sixth- and seventh-round selections, in exchange for the 17th overall pick, a second-round pick, a sixth-round pick and an eighth-round pick.

Saint John used the selection to choose defenceman Lawrence Williams of the Pictou County Weeks U18 program, the top-ranked Atlantic Canadian prospect. Williams was ranked No. 9 by QMJHL Central Scouting after recording 38 points (10 goals, 28 assists) in 32 games this season.

Day 2 of the 2026 draft gets underway Saturday at 10 a.m., with the Sea Dogs scheduled to pick 31st overall.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 6, 2026

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