216 Players Selected in 2026 Draft

Published on June 6, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Halifax, NS - The 2026 QMJHL Draft, presented by Fenplast, is now in the books, as 216 players were selected yesterday and today at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax.

Thomas Boisvert was selected first overall last night by the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies.

Today, defenceman Éliot Faucher was the first player selected, at 19th overall, as the Shawinigan Cataractes used their pick to acquire his rights. Faucher played for Stanstead College this season.

The Cataractes, who selected fourth and sixth overall yesterday, ultimately made five selections among the first 27 picks. Trois-Rivières Estacades forward Émile Guévin, selected 22nd overall, and Séminaire St-François goaltender Simon-Olivier Guérard, selected 27th overall, are also headed to Shawinigan.

The host team, the Halifax Mooseheads, also made three second-round selections: Jack Cameron (20th overall), Maveric Thisdelle (25th overall) and John Queally (33rd overall).

Most of the drafted prospects were born in 2010 and will look to earn a spot in the QMJHL at training camps, which will begin in August.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 6, 2026

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