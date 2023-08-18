Town's Homer Leads Bandits Past Carp

DAVENPORT, Iowa - River Town's two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning proved to be the difference in Friday night's 6-5 Quad Cities win over Beloit.

Town's blast broke a 4-4 tie, and the River Bandits staved off a Beloit rally in the ninth to tie the series at two games each.

Trailing 1-0 in the top of the fourth inning, Jake Thompson stayed red-hot by sending a solo homer to right field. It was Thompson's third of the week and his team-best 16th of the season. Ynmanol Marinez's RBI grounder put Beloit in the lead, while Osiris Johnson singled a run home to make it 3-1, Beloit.

After the River Bandits scored three runs in the fifth inning to take the lead, Chase Luttrell's sacrifice fly tied the game at 4-4 in the top of the eighth, setting up Town's homer.

The Sky Carp tried to rally in the ninth, scoring on a Joe Mack RBI single, but couldn't come up with a tying base hit.

Cristian Charle (1-3) took the loss. Gabe Bierman worked three scoreless innings in his return to the Beloit rotation after a stint on the disabled list.

The Sky Carp and River Bandits will play again Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Beloit returns home for its final homestand of the season, a 12-game stand that opens on Tuesday, August 22 against Lake County.

