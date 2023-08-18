Town's Homer Leads Bandits Past Carp
August 18, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release
DAVENPORT, Iowa - River Town's two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning proved to be the difference in Friday night's 6-5 Quad Cities win over Beloit.
Town's blast broke a 4-4 tie, and the River Bandits staved off a Beloit rally in the ninth to tie the series at two games each.
Trailing 1-0 in the top of the fourth inning, Jake Thompson stayed red-hot by sending a solo homer to right field. It was Thompson's third of the week and his team-best 16th of the season. Ynmanol Marinez's RBI grounder put Beloit in the lead, while Osiris Johnson singled a run home to make it 3-1, Beloit.
After the River Bandits scored three runs in the fifth inning to take the lead, Chase Luttrell's sacrifice fly tied the game at 4-4 in the top of the eighth, setting up Town's homer.
The Sky Carp tried to rally in the ninth, scoring on a Joe Mack RBI single, but couldn't come up with a tying base hit.
Cristian Charle (1-3) took the loss. Gabe Bierman worked three scoreless innings in his return to the Beloit rotation after a stint on the disabled list.
The Sky Carp and River Bandits will play again Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Beloit returns home for its final homestand of the season, a 12-game stand that opens on Tuesday, August 22 against Lake County.
The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.
Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.
Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from August 18, 2023
- Town's Homer Leads Bandits Past Carp - Beloit Sky Carp
- Town's Late Homer Lifts Quad Cities Over Sky Carp - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Force with TinCaps on Star Wars Night - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- 'Caps Rally Falls Short, 6-5 - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Captains Plate Three in Ninth to Walk-off Chiefs - Peoria Chiefs
- Stankiewicz Tosses 3.2 Scoreless Innings in Relief, Leads Kernels Passed Timber Rattlers 6-4 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Lockwood-Powell Hits for Cycle, Go-Ahead Ninth Inning Home Run - Great Lakes Loons
- Cedar Rapids Sends Wisconsin to a 6-4 Loss - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- South Bend Snaps Skid and Top Whitecaps 6-5 - South Bend Cubs
- Dragons Lose 3-2, Remain Two and One-Half Games out of First Place - Dayton Dragons
- Star Wars Night TinCaps Game Information: August 18 vs. Dayton Dragons (Reds Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM at Fort Wayne) - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.