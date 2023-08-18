Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM at Fort Wayne)

Friday, August 18, 2023lGame # 46 (112)

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (24-21, 57-54) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (25-20, 57-54)

RH Jose Acuña (7-2, 3.47) vs. LH Austin Krob (2-3, 3.82)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the fourth game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Thursday: Fort Wayne 9, Dayton 8. The TinCaps took advantage of 10 walks and took the lead with a four-run fifth inning to earn a one-run win. The Dragons left the tying run at third base in the ninth inning. Dayton had 12 hits including three by Mat Nelson while Ruben Ibarra had two hits, a home run, and two RBI. Edwin Arroyo also had a home run.

Current Series (August 15-20 at Fort Wayne): Dayton is 1-2 in the series.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .311 batting average; 6.0 runs/game; 3 home runs; 3 stolen bases; 3.86 ERA; 3 errors.

Season Series (tie-breaker for playoffs): Fort Wayne 9, Dayton 6.

Team Notes

The Dragons are in third place, two and one-half games behind first place West Michigan in the East Division. To reach the playoffs, the Dragons must win the division title in the second half (or finish second in the second half if Great Lakes wins the second half title).

The Dragons offense has been productive in recent days. Since August 4 (12 games), the Dragons lead the league in team batting average (.274), OPS (.819), slugging percentage (.464), and doubles (32). They are second in runs scored (62), trailing only Fort Wayne. The Dragons are batting .285 with 35 extra base hits on the current road trip (9 G).

Player Notes

Jack Rogers in his last 17 games is batting .359, collecting five home runs, two triples, six doubles, 19 RBI, while slugging .750. His 1.188 OPS since July 28 is fifth among all full-season Minor League players below the Triple-A level (90 teams).

Edwin Arroyo in his last 29 games (since the MLB all-star break on July 14) is hitting .327 with 17 RBI, 17 extra base hits, and 14 stolen bases with an OPS of 1.001. Arroyo since May 31 has played in 63 games and is batting .303 with seven home runs, 22 stolen bases, and a .906 OPS, raising his average from .182 to .258.

Sal Stewart since joining the Dragons has appeared in nine games, going 12 for 36 (.333) with two doubles.

Mat Nelson in August is batting .319 with four home runs and a 1.039 OPS.

Tyler Callihan over his last 13 games is batting .333 with four doubles and one triple.

Braxton Roxby over his last 26 G (since May 14): 3-2, 1.62 ERA, 4 saves, 39 IP, 24 H, 16 BB, 44 SO, .171 opponent's average.

Jayvien Sandridge over his last 11 G (since July 6): 1-0, 0.83 ERA, 21.2 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 8 BB, 34 SO, .139 opponent's average.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, August 19 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Chase Petty (0-1, 2.25) at Fort Wayne LH Miguel Cienfuegos (2-3, 3.12)

Sunday, August 20 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Carson Rudd (4-5, 5.11) at Fort Wayne RH Victor Lizarraga (2-6, 5.02)

