Star Wars Night TinCaps Game Information: August 18 vs. Dayton Dragons (Reds Affiliate)

August 18, 2023







Fort Wayne TinCaps (25-20, 57-54) vs. Dayton Dragons (24-21, 57-54)

Friday, Aug. 18 | 7:05 p.m. | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN | Game 46 of 66, 112 of 132

LHP Austin Krob (No. 28 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Jose Acuña

STAR WARS NIGHT: Characters in the crowd tonight from the 501st Legion are expected to include The Mandalorian... Biker scouts... Darth Vader... Republic Commando... Kylo Ren... Stormtroopers... Jedi... Jawa... Officers... Death Watch Mandalorian... and possibly even Count Dooku, the Emperor, and a Droid... While supplies last, fans will receive inflatable cheer stix that look like lightsabers... Between-innings promotions will include a Padawon Baby Race, Pod Tricycle Race, Lightsaber Water Balloon Break, Star Wars-themed Kids Club Questions, and more... Fireworks tonight are presented by Gerber Collision.

LAST NIGHT: Fort Wayne homered twice and slugged their way to victory over Dayton, 9-8, after a 42-minute rain delay.

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps have averaged 5,150 fans per game so far this year across 55 openings, including 12 sellouts (season high of 8,516 on the 4th of July). Fort Wayne's average attendance ranks 3rd out of 60 Single-A and High-A clubs, and is greater than 22 Double-A teams and 8 in Triple-A.

POSTSEASON RACE: At 25-20, the TinCaps trail West Michigan (DET) by 1.5 games for first place in the Midwest League East Division 2nd-half standings. Dayton (CIN) trails by 2.5 games. There are 21 games remaining in the regular season, which ends Sunday, Sept. 10.

HOT CAPS: After an 0-5 and 10-22 start, the TinCaps are 47-32 since May 14... From mid-May to mid-July, they were 6-0-2 over 8 series... The 'Caps had a 6-game winning streak from July 2-7 -- the team's first 6-game winning streak since 2018.

EVEN BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their +38 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 59-52 record (2 games better than their actual mark).

POWER PERSPECTIVE: The TinCaps are tied for 1st in the MWL in home runs with 112. They're on pace to hit 133 homers in this 132-game season... The franchise record is 127, set in 2017... If the season was still 140 games long, this year's team would be on track for 141 homers... Meanwhile, TinCaps pitchers have allowed the fewest HRs (66) out of 90 High-A, Double-A and Triple-A teams.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the 5th lowest ERA of 120 MiLB clubs (3.55). Their relievers have the 2nd highest ERA (4.88) in the MWL.

JAKOB MARSEE: Named the MWL Player of the Week on Monday and included on the MLB Pipeline Prospect Team of the Week... Ranks 1st in MWL in games (110), OBP (.418), runs (90), and walks (86; 18% BB%)... 1st in wRC+ (145)... 2nd best BB/K (1.1)... 3rd in SB (41) and OPS (.843)... and 3rd lowest SwStr% (5%)... Out of all players in MLB and MiLB, 1 of only 8 with 11+ HR and 41+ SB (Ronald Acuña Jr. is lone big leaguer)... 21-game on-base streak, including 12 in a row with a hit (longest active in MWL and for a TinCap this year)... OBP is currently 3rd best in a season in franchise history and OPS ranks 7th... Stolen base total is 9th most in franchise history - most since Esteury Ruiz (49) in 2018... Leads all players from Single-A-Double-A in games played.

NERWILIAN CEDEÑO: 13-game on-base streak... Last 21 G since July 25: .310 / .408 / .476 (.884 OPS) with 6 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, and 12 RBIs... walk-off HR on Wednesday.

NATHAN MARTORELLA: Ranks 2nd in the MWL in RBIs (73), G (109), HR (16) and TB (174)... 3rd in R (69)... 4th in BB (72; 15% BB%) and H (100)... 6th in 2B (24), SLG (.448) and BB/K (0.8)... and 8th in OPS (.819)... OPS would rank 9th highest in franchise history for a season, and the best yet at the High-A level... Had a 22-game on-base streak, the longest of the season on the team, end last week.

ETHAN SALAS: In updated prospect rankings, checks in as the 5th best prospect in baseball according to MLB.com. He's the first 17-year-old to ever appear in the top 5. He's also now rated as the top catching prospect overall and the No. 1 Padres prospect.

GRAHAM PAULEY: Was the Midwest League Player of the Week and named to the MLB Pipeline Prospect Team of the Week earlier this month... Since being called up from Single-A Lake Elsinore and debuting June 29, in 42 G, leads the MWL in HR (14) - 4 more than anyone else - as well as SLG (.597), TB (95), and RBIs (42)... 5th in OPS (.949)... Out of all minor leaguers, in this range, ranks 2nd in RBIs and 3rd in HR.

LUCAS DUNN: Since June 9 (49 G), slashing .281 / .387 / .443 (.830 OPS)... 7-game on-base streak snapped last Friday.

