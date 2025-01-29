Town of New Milford "Best Town in the USA" Hockey Night: February 28

January 29, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks, in partnership with the Town of New Milford, are thrilled to announce, "New Milford 'Best Town in the USA' Hockey Night", a special event celebrating the vibrant community and the remarkable individuals who make New Milford an extraordinary place to live, work, and thrive. This exciting event will take place on Friday, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m., as the Hat Tricks take on the Port Huron Prowlers at the Danbury Ice Arena.

New Milford 'Best Town in the USA' Hockey Night is a unique opportunity for New Milford residents to come together and celebrate the town's rich history, community spirit, and exceptional contributors. The evening will honor New Milford's educators, business leaders, first responders, and other outstanding individuals, combining the thrill of professional hockey with a heartfelt tribute to the town's achievements.

Nominate a New Milford Champion:

The Hat Tricks and the Town of New Milford invite residents to nominate individuals who have made significant contributions to the community. Honorees will receive complimentary tickets for themselves and their families and will be celebrated during the evening's festivities.

Submit Nominations Here

Key Highlights of the Night:

Honoring New Milford Champions: Exceptional community members will be celebrated in a special on-ice ceremony.

Interactive Displays: Local businesses and organizations from New Milford will showcase their missions and services on the concourse.

Family-Friendly Fun: Enjoy games, giveaways, and surprises for fans of all ages.

Discounted Tickets: New Milford residents and/or workers can enjoy a special rate of $10 by using the code NEWMILFORD when purchasing tickets.

Special Activities:

Mayor's Involvement: New Milford's Mayor Pete Bass will drop the ceremonial first puck and address the crowd.

Fundraising Component: A portion of proceeds from tickets purchased with the code NEWMILFORD (New Milford residents and/or workers) will be donated to youth athletics in New Milford.

"The Town of New Milford is excited to partner with the Danbury Hat Tricks for 'Best Town in the USA' Hockey Night," New Milford Mayor Pete Bass said. "It's a great opportunity for hockey fans in our town to enjoy the game and show off their New Milford pride."

"This is a chance to showcase what makes New Milford a great place," Danbury Hat Tricks President Herm Sorcher added. "We're excited to honor the people and organizations that help make New Milford the 'Best Town in the USA.'"

Event Details:

Date: Friday, Feb. 28, 2025

Time: 7:30 PM

Location: Danbury Ice Arena (1 Independence Way, Danbury, CT)

Purchase Tickets Here

**New Milford residents and/or workers use code NEWMILFORD for $10 tickets**

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.