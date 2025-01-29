Promo Night: Teacher Appreciation #2: February 22
January 29, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Danbury Hat Tricks News Release
DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks are inviting all teachers and educators to the Danbury Ice Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. for our second Teacher Appreciation Night of the season proudly sponsored by Chick-fil-A Brookfield and Danbury Mall.
All teachers who register receive a complimentary ticket and a beverage courtesy of Coca-Cola.
Additional tickets for friends and family can be purchased for $10 each.
Please direct all questions to herm@danburyhattricks.com.
