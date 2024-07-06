Tortugas Win Saturday Finale 5-2, Take 4 of 6 from Mets

July 6, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas beat the St. Lucie Mets 5-2 on Saturday evening at Clover Park. The win clinched a 4-2 series victory for Daytona.

The Mets jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning on a RBI double by Jose Hernandez and a run-scoring ground out from Diego Mosquera.

However, the Tortugas scored four runs in the fourth inning against Mets starter Joel Diaz to go ahead for good. Diego Omana got the Tortugas on the board with a RBI single. Later with two outs in the inning Ricardo Cabrera hit a single that loaded the bases. The relay throw home was cutoff by Diaz and he threw wildly to third base trying to pick off Jack Moss. The throw went down the left field line allowing Moss and Omana to score for a 3-2 Daytona lead. Sammy Stafura followed with a RBI single to plate Cabrera for a 4-2 Tortugas advantage.

Omana scored on a two-out single by Stafura in the sixth inning to make it 5-2.

Daytona starter Jose Montero allowed two runs in 4.0 innings. Reliever Nick Sando was excellent following Montero. He shut out the Mets over his 4.0 innings and gave up just an infield single and one walk. He struck out seven on his way to claiming the win.

Cody Adcock struck out three in the ninth to earn the save.

Diaz took the loss. He was charged with four runs (three earned) in 4.0 innings. He scattered seven hits, walked three and struck out four.

The Mets were held to six hits. Marco Vargas went 2 for 2 from the leadoff spot. Yohairo Cuevas reached on an infield single to extend his on-base streak to 14 consecutive games.

The Mets (5-10, 27-54) are off on Sunday and Monday. They return to the diamond on Tuesday to start a six-game home series vs. the Lakeland Flying Tigers. First pitch at Clover Park on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:10 p.m.

