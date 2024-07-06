Injury Ends Game Early, Threshers Fall 2-1

DUNEDIN, FL - After an injury following the conclusion of the fifth inning, the Clearwater Threshers (48-33, 5-10) fell 2-1 to the Dunedin Blue Jays (42-38, 8-6) in five innings on Saturday night at TD Ballpark. The Threshers travel to Palm Beach for a six-game series with the Cardinals beginning on Tuesday.

Jordan Viars hit a solo home run on the first pitch of the game to give the Threshers an early 1-0 lead. After Joey Votto tied the game with a solo home run of his own, the Blue Jays got a two-out triple in the fourth to plate another run and take a 2-1 lead after four.

Unfortunately, the game was called early after Blue Jays outfielder Yeuni Muñoz sustained an injury sliding into second and was carted off the field on a stretcher. With the game finishing after the fifth inning, it was ruled final after five, with the Blue Jays beating the Threshers 2-1.

Jordan Fowler struck out three of the six batters he faced in 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings of a no-decision. Braydon Tucker (4-2) took the loss, allowing two runs in 3.0 innings omn two hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

Clearwater turned their second strikeout throw out double play of the season to end the third...Viars' leadoff home run was the Threshers first home run this season in the opening at bat of the game...González reached safely in all five games in which he played this series...Threshers begin a six-game road series against the Palm Beach Cardinals on Tuesday, July Ninth...First pitch will be at 5:00 PM at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

