Munoz in Stable Condition; Dunedin and Clearwater Called After Five Innings

July 6, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Blue Jays outfielder Yeuni Munoz is being evaluated at a local hospital and is in stable condition Saturday night following an injury suffered in the bottom of the fifth inning of a game between Dunedin and Clearwater at TD Ballpark.

Following a delay, both teams agreed to call the contest complete, with Dunedin winning 2-1.

