Munoz in Stable Condition; Dunedin and Clearwater Called After Five Innings
July 6, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)
Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
Blue Jays outfielder Yeuni Munoz is being evaluated at a local hospital and is in stable condition Saturday night following an injury suffered in the bottom of the fifth inning of a game between Dunedin and Clearwater at TD Ballpark.
Following a delay, both teams agreed to call the contest complete, with Dunedin winning 2-1.
