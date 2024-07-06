Marauders' Offense Stifled in 6-1 Loss to Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, FL - The Bradenton Marauders were held to just two hits on Saturday night at Hammond Stadium as they fell 6-1 to the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels.

Daniel Pena clubbed his second home run of the week against Peyton Stumbo (1-3) after he hit one in the second inning to give the Mussels a 1-0 lead.

Bradenton tied the game in the third against Tanner Hall. Keiner Delgado reached second on an error from right fielder Carlos Aguiar to open up the frame. He then stole third and scored on a throwing error from Pena to tie the game at one.

Fort Myers took the lead back in the third against Stumbo. Ryan McCarthy and Angel Del Rosario both singled and advanced on a wild pitch to second and third base. McCarthy scored on an RBI groundout from Isaac Pena to push the Mussels in front 2-1.

After Walker Jenkins tallied an RBI single in the fifth to extend the lead to 3-1, Pena singled and Aguiar doubled to open the sixth. With the infield in, Nick Lucky and Maddux Houghton drove in both runners with a pair of RBI groundouts to pad the Mussels advantage to 5-1. Poncho Ruiz recorded a sacrifice fly in the seventh to close out the scoring.

Jack Noble (4-2) pitched a scoreless inning out of the bullpen and Paulshawn Pasqualotto (SV,2) retired the final seven to end the contest.

Out of the bullpen, Magdiel Cotto struck out two a scoreless eighth.

After back-to-back off-days on Sunday and Monday, the Marauders begin a six-game series against the Jupiter Hammerheads at LECOM Park on Tuesday. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:10 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.

