Tortugas Shut Out Mets 3-0

July 5, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas shut out the St. Lucie Mets 3-0 on Friday evening at Clover Park to take a 3-2 series lead.

Four Tortugas pitchers combined to blank the Mets. Starter Nick Payero tossed the first 3.0 innings. Anyer Laureano pitched 3.0 innings of middle relief with five strikeouts to claim the win. Graham Osman pitched 2.1 innings. Jonah Hurney retired the final two batters of the ninth for his first save.

The Mets offense went 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position and stranded 11 base runners. The Mets drew seven walks and recorded five hits.

Daytona scored two runs with two outs in the second inning against Mets starter Ernesto Mercedes. Luis Reyes broke the ice with a RBI single to make it 1-0. Reyes then got into a run down between first and second base and stayed alive long enough to allow Johnny Ascanio to race home from third base for a 2-0 Tortugas lead.

Ariel Almonte hit a two-out single off Mercedes in the third inning. Yohairo Cuevas fielded the ball in right field and threw a one hop strike home to get Yerlin Confidan at the plate but Confidan dislodged the ball from the mitt of catcher Vincent Perozo and was safe. That made it 3-0.

Mercedes took the loss. He gave up three runs (two earned) over 4.0 innings.

Layonel Ovalles pitched 3.0 innings of scoreless relief with five strikeouts. Nick Bautista pitched a scoreless eighth and Juan Arnaud contributed a 1-2-3 ninth. The Mets bullpen has not given up an earned run over 10.0 innings the last two games.

Diego Mosquera extended his St. Lucie hitting streak to eight games by going 2 for 3 with a pair of single and a walk.

Cuevas extended his on-base streak to 13 games by drawing two walks.

Kevin Villavicencio turned a triple play in the fourth inning when he fielded a ground ball near the second base bag, tagged out a runner going to third base, stepped on second base to force out a runner coming from first base and threw to first baseman Ronald Hernandez to retire the batter Reyes.

It was the sixth triple play turned in St. Lucie Mets history and the first one since 2013.

Villavicencio went 1 for 3 with a single and a walk at the plate.

The Mets (5-9, 27-53) and Tortugas (7-6, 38-41) conclude their six-game series on Saturday. First pitch at Clover Park is 4:10 p.m. Fans can enjoy the following items for $2 each: hot dogs; Bud, Bud Light and Busch Light 16 oz. aluminum bottles; Bud Light and Michelob Ultra drafts; 24 oz. fountain sodas; popcorn.

