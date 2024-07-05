Comeback Attempt Falls Short in 6-5 Loss

July 5, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

DUNEDIN, FL - The Clearwater Threshers (48-32 (5-9) couldn't overcome an early deficit in a 6-5 loss to the Dunedin Blue Jays (41-38, 6-7) on Friday night at TD Ballpark. The Threshers look to end the series on a high note when they return to Dunedin on Saturday night.

A three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning gave the Blue Jays an early lead. Clearwater struck back in the second, with Nikau Pouaka-Grego beginning a two-out rally by working a walk. Diego González moved him to second with a single before Lou Albrecht reached on an error to load the bases. With two strikes on him, Yemal Flores drove in two runs on a single to left, plating Pouaka-Grego and González to bring the Threshers within one run.

Dunedin got a run back with a solo home run in the second to bring the score up to 4-2. They added another run on an RBI single in the third to bring their lead back up to three runs. Raylin Heredia responded by sending the third pitch of the fourth over the left centerfield wall for a solo home run to cut the deficit to 5-3.

The Blue Jays added another run on a two-out single in the sixth to bring their lead back up to three at 6-3. Devin Saltiban led off the eighth with a double off Blue Jays reliever JJ Sanchez. He moved to third on a wild pitch, and after a walk to Pierce Bennett, Saltiban scored on a fielder's choice to bring the Threshers within two. Pouaka-Grego followed with a walk to load the bases before a Diego González groundout plated Bennett from third to cut the deficit to one.

Clearwater put the tyring run aboard in the ninth but stranded him on third as they fell 6-5 in Dunedin.

Micah Ottenbreit allowed five runs on seven hits with two walks and five strikeouts in 4.0 innings. Jose Peña allowed one run on three hits with one walk in 2.0 innings of work. Drew Garrett tossed 1.2 shutout frames, allowing four walks and one hit with one strikeout. Luis Avila struck out the only batter he faced in the eighth.

Flores has driven in three runs in his first two games as a Thresher...Avila hasn't allowed an earned run in his first 10.0 innings with Clearwater...González has hit safely in all four games he has played this series...Pouaka-Grego walked three times in a game for the first time this season...Ware set a new season best with his tenth RBI this series...Threshers conclude a three-game road series against the Dunedin Blue Jays on Saturday, July Sixth...First pitch will be at 6:30 PM at TD Ballpark...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

